SJ Group plants 10,000 trees in Hanoi sustainability drive

On March 4, the launch event took place at the Vista Nam An Khanh urban area, attended by representatives of An Khanh commune authorities, SJ Group board members and management, along with business partners, sales agents, residents, and nearly 150 employees. The initiative reflects the tradition of planting trees in early spring while marking a concrete step in the company's efforts to develop green urban spaces.

Hanoi is aiming to become a green, smart, high-quality urban centre by 2035. Looking further ahead to 2065, the capital aspires to become one of the world’s leading 'happy capitals', built on sustainable development and global connectivity. In parallel, the city is developing a long-term planning vision spanning more than 100 years to create new growth momentum and expand development space for the entire northern economic region.

Urban planning experts noted that Hanoi’s next century of development must balance modern urban expansion with the preservation of ecological space. As a result, urban projects are no longer limited to building infrastructure or housing. Instead, they are becoming key components of a broader ecosystem that integrates green spaces, smart technologies, and people-centred design. These are three pillars underpinning the future of urban development.

Recognising this trend, SJ Group is positioning its development strategy beyond the construction of buildings and amenities, aiming instead to create sustainable living values.

"Hanoi is on a journey to build a green, civilised, and culturally rich city," said a representative of SJ Group's leadership. "For us, urban development is about creating living ecosystems where people and nature coexist harmoniously. A tree takes years to grow, and a truly liveable city requires time, vision, and perseverance. The green seedlings planted today symbolise our belief in building sustainable homes for the future."

SJ Group’s tree-planting campaign at Vista Nam An Khanh achieved notable results last year. More than 9,200 trees were planted, creating 2.2 hectares of green coverage and exceeding the original target by more than 130 per cent.

The initiative aligns with the company's stated philosophy, "We plant – We save energy – We build green homes," and reflects its focus on expanding green space, optimising energy use, and integrating smart technologies into residential environments.

Building on this, SJ Group has set a target for 2026 to plant 10,000 new trees and develop a large-scale nursery garden.

During the ceremony, a deputy general director of SJ Group presented a task assignment board to leaders of the An Khanh Branch, the management unit of Vista Nam An Khanh urban area, in the presence of local authorities. The gesture highlighted the company's coordinated approach to implementing its green initiatives and its long-term commitment to the local community.

A new Ecopath route running through Vista Serena, Vista Palma, Vista Garden, and the high-rise residential cluster was also introduced. Residents, employees, and guests experienced the pathway dedicated entirely to pedestrians and cyclists, free from motor vehicles.

More than a landscape amenity, the Ecopath represents an environmentally friendly public space model designed to encourage healthier lifestyles and strengthen community connections.

Following the tree planting ceremony, SJ Group also inaugurated its nursery garden in the project's extended area. The facility is intended to ensure a stable supply of high-quality seedlings, diversify the vegetation system, and support the long-term sustainability of the urban landscape.

Beyond the act of planting trees, the event highlighted the company's focus on creating living environments where people, nature, and architecture coexist. The initiative forms part of SJ Group's broader commitment to sustainable development and contributes to efforts to build greener cities in Hanoi and across the country.