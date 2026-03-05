Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SJ Group plants 10,000 trees in Hanoi sustainability drive

March 05, 2026 | 11:01
(0) user say
SJ Group has implemented a tree planting initiative in Hanoi, committing to plant 10,000 new trees and inaugurating a large-scale nursery garden as part of its long-term green urban development strategy.
SJ Group plants 10,000 trees in Hanoi sustainability drive

On March 4, the launch event took place at the Vista Nam An Khanh urban area, attended by representatives of An Khanh commune authorities, SJ Group board members and management, along with business partners, sales agents, residents, and nearly 150 employees. The initiative reflects the tradition of planting trees in early spring while marking a concrete step in the company's efforts to develop green urban spaces.

Hanoi is aiming to become a green, smart, high-quality urban centre by 2035. Looking further ahead to 2065, the capital aspires to become one of the world’s leading 'happy capitals', built on sustainable development and global connectivity. In parallel, the city is developing a long-term planning vision spanning more than 100 years to create new growth momentum and expand development space for the entire northern economic region.

Urban planning experts noted that Hanoi’s next century of development must balance modern urban expansion with the preservation of ecological space. As a result, urban projects are no longer limited to building infrastructure or housing. Instead, they are becoming key components of a broader ecosystem that integrates green spaces, smart technologies, and people-centred design. These are three pillars underpinning the future of urban development.

Recognising this trend, SJ Group is positioning its development strategy beyond the construction of buildings and amenities, aiming instead to create sustainable living values.

"Hanoi is on a journey to build a green, civilised, and culturally rich city," said a representative of SJ Group's leadership. "For us, urban development is about creating living ecosystems where people and nature coexist harmoniously. A tree takes years to grow, and a truly liveable city requires time, vision, and perseverance. The green seedlings planted today symbolise our belief in building sustainable homes for the future."

SJ Group plants 10,000 trees in Hanoi sustainability drive

SJ Group’s tree-planting campaign at Vista Nam An Khanh achieved notable results last year. More than 9,200 trees were planted, creating 2.2 hectares of green coverage and exceeding the original target by more than 130 per cent.

The initiative aligns with the company's stated philosophy, "We plant – We save energy – We build green homes," and reflects its focus on expanding green space, optimising energy use, and integrating smart technologies into residential environments.

Building on this, SJ Group has set a target for 2026 to plant 10,000 new trees and develop a large-scale nursery garden.

During the ceremony, a deputy general director of SJ Group presented a task assignment board to leaders of the An Khanh Branch, the management unit of Vista Nam An Khanh urban area, in the presence of local authorities. The gesture highlighted the company's coordinated approach to implementing its green initiatives and its long-term commitment to the local community.

A new Ecopath route running through Vista Serena, Vista Palma, Vista Garden, and the high-rise residential cluster was also introduced. Residents, employees, and guests experienced the pathway dedicated entirely to pedestrians and cyclists, free from motor vehicles.

More than a landscape amenity, the Ecopath represents an environmentally friendly public space model designed to encourage healthier lifestyles and strengthen community connections.

SJ Group plants 10,000 trees in Hanoi sustainability drive

Following the tree planting ceremony, SJ Group also inaugurated its nursery garden in the project's extended area. The facility is intended to ensure a stable supply of high-quality seedlings, diversify the vegetation system, and support the long-term sustainability of the urban landscape.

Beyond the act of planting trees, the event highlighted the company's focus on creating living environments where people, nature, and architecture coexist. The initiative forms part of SJ Group's broader commitment to sustainable development and contributes to efforts to build greener cities in Hanoi and across the country.

Unlocking urban potential of smart cities Unlocking urban potential of smart cities

The development of smart satellite cities is reshaping Hanoi's spatial structure. In Hoa Lac, where science, technology, and education converge, the Tien Xuan Smart City is envisioned as the urban core that connects research, production, and everyday life.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SJ Group Vista Nam An Khanh tree planting Hanoi

Related Contents

Hanoi ranks among world’s top destinations for 2026

Hanoi ranks among world’s top destinations for 2026

Unlocking urban potential of smart cities

Unlocking urban potential of smart cities

Panasonic Vietnam sets record for planting one million trees

Panasonic Vietnam sets record for planting one million trees

Panasonic plants mangrove forest in Thai Binh province

Panasonic plants mangrove forest in Thai Binh province

Launching the global map of Vietnamese tree planting

Launching the global map of Vietnamese tree planting

Keppel co-hosts Home Hanoi Xuan festival in Hanoi

Keppel co-hosts Home Hanoi Xuan festival in Hanoi

Hanoi ranks among world’s top destinations for 2026

Hanoi ranks among world’s top destinations for 2026

Hanoi intensifies airport monitoring amid Nipah disease risks

Hanoi intensifies airport monitoring amid Nipah disease risks

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

14th National Party Congress convenes preparatory session in Hanoi

14th National Party Congress convenes preparatory session in Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Workshop calls for natural capital to anchor Vietnam’s economic policy

Workshop calls for natural capital to anchor Vietnam’s economic policy

ACCA urges firms not to delay sustainability reporting over data gaps

ACCA urges firms not to delay sustainability reporting over data gaps

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020