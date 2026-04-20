Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties

The annual event, organised by the Australian Consulate General on April 18, highlighted expanding commercial opportunities under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Attracting a diverse array of diplomatic representatives, business leaders, and investors, the gathering showcased Australia’s premium food and beverage offerings whilst fostering multi-sectoral cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Australian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper reiterated the robust trajectory of the bilateral relationship, particularly as the two nations commemorate the second anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Australia and Vietnam have built a strong, warm, and increasingly ambitious partnership. This is reflected across many sectors, from trade and investment, education, innovation, agriculture, to people connections that grow stronger each year. Events like this help bring those connections to life in a very concrete way,” Hooper remarked.

The exhibition itself featured 40 booths representing a wide spectrum of Australian-Vietnamese inspired culinary products.

A notable commercial highlight was the introduction of kangaroo meat sausages and barbecue by San Ha Company, marking the first time the product has been tested for the Vietnamese consumer market.

Furthermore, Rada Vietnam introduced an exclusive wine named Kaya, specifically crafted for the Vietnamese palate and unavailable in the Australian domestic market, demonstrating a targeted approach to local consumer preferences.

Beyond direct consumer imports, the event also spotlighted sustainable agricultural investments in the Mekong Delta, supported by the Australian Government’s Business Partnerships Platform. This initiative aims to mobilise private sector capital for commercially viable projects with positive social impacts.

For instance, Amana Company showcased instant noodles made from floating rice, a traditional crop cultivated without chemical fertilisers.

This product stems from a joint venture between the Australian government and the World Wide Fund for Nature, which seeks to transition local farming towards ecological agriculture whilst targeting export markets in Europe and Asia.

Similarly, Palmania, the only Vietnamese company producing internationally certified organic palmyra nectar, presented products that have successfully reached developed markets in the United States and South Korea.

The day concluded with a gala dinner featuring a menu designed by Chef Sam Tran, the Taste of Australia 2026 Ambassador.

The culinary presentation included innovative dishes such as Vegemite inspired ice cream, blending modern gastronomy with iconic Australian flavours to further institutionalise the cultural bridge between the two nations.

The 2026 Taste of Australia programme encompasses a broader culinary promotion running from March 28 to April 26 across various restaurants and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese consumers’ growing interest in Australian F&B products Accelerated by the removal of import tariffs for Australian products under the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement that came into force in January 2010, they have seen an increasing demand among Vietnamese consumers in recent years.

Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam On April 14, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission led a delegation of nine Australian fintech and regulatory technology firms to Vietnam to support the country’s digital banking transformation and expand bilateral cooperation.