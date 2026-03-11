P&G embraces decades-long journey empowering Vietnamese youth

Procter & Gamble Vietnam, part of American consumer goods giant P&G, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour, awarded Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarships to 150 outstanding disadvantaged students in the city on March 7.

The Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarships 2026 mark P&G Vietnam’s 29-year journey of supporting Vietnam's young generations

The event marks a new milestone in the 29-year journey of accompanying the young "Chap canh uoc mo" scholarship programme, affirming P&G Vietnam's long-term commitment to investing in education and community development.

The ceremony took place on March 7 at Lai Thieu Ward Political Centre (Ho Chi Minh City), with the participation of Bui Thanh Nhan – Member of the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour; Nguyen Kim Loan, vice chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour; and Stefan Wysocki – P&G Ben Cat Plant’s manager; P&G Vietnam’s department managers, together with local authorities, teachers, parents and students.

Launched nearly 30 years ago, the programme supports disadvantaged students to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence.

The programme has supported more than 4,000 students, many of whom have built successful careers, and are now contributing positively to society.

Over the years, the success of this initiative has leveraged the close collaboration between P&G Vietnam and the Binh Duong Federation of Labour, now the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour, alongside local authorities.

Continuing the meaningful journey under a new name, Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarship carries forward the mission of empowering young students to pursue their dreams through education.

This year, a total of 150 scholarships worth VND300 million ($12,000) were awarded. Each scholarship includes financial support along with practical gifts such as essential household products, including Ariel detergent, Head & Shoulders shampoo, and Ambi Pur air freshener.

Stefan Wysocki, P&G Ben Cat Plant’s manager awarded scholarships to students with outstanding performances in Ho Chi Minh City.

Stefan Wysocki, Ben Cat Plant’s manager, P&G Vietnam, noted that for more than 30 years, P&G Vietnam has been committed to supporting the communities in which they operate through sustainable development initiatives.

“Marking a new chapter with the Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarship, we hope to continue creating opportunities for students to pursue their education with greater confidence and ambition. We appreciate the trust and companionship of local authorities and partner organisations, which enable this programme to expand its reach and deliver long-term positive impact to the community,” he said.

Bui Thanh Nhan, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour, delivered remarks at the ceremony

Bui Thanh Nhan, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour, said that as Ho Chi Minh City continued to expand its economic scale and strengthen international integration, ensuring educational opportunities for the younger generation played a vital role in the city’s human resource development strategy.

“The Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarship 2026, sponsored by P&G Vietnam, is a clear example of effective collaboration between businesses and trade unions in supporting young people. We sincerely appreciate P&G Vietnam’s nearly three decades of dedication in helping thousands of students pursue their dreams and prepare to contribute to the nation’s future,” he said.

In more than 30 years of operation in Vietnam, P&G has not only contributed positively to propelling socioeconomic development through brands presented in millions of homes, such as Ariel, Downy, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Rejoice, or Gillette, but also pioneered many sustainable development initiatives, creating practical and long-term values for communities across the country.

