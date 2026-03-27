Roche Pharma Vietnam and Hope Foundation inaugurate kitchen for boarding students

The new kitchen includes areas for food preparation, cooking, and storage, and is fully equipped with necessary cooking utensils. The project will provide lunches for over 40 students and teachers, addressing the long-standing difficulties faced since the school site was built in 2014 without a proper kitchen. The lack of a kitchen meant that students had to go home for lunch, leading to disruptions in their daily routine, which could affect their health and academic performance.

Tran Thi Thu Thao, principal of Lang Commune Kindergarten said, “Having a new, well-constructed, and fully equipped kitchen has been a long-held dream for both our teachers and students. We are incredibly grateful for the invaluable support from Roche Pharma Vietnam and the Hope Foundation. This new facility will enable our school to provide hot, nutritious meals for the children, creating better conditions for them to study and grow.”

The initiative was funded by contributions from the “Roche Children’s Walk” programme. This is an annual, employee-led event organised by Roche Pharma Vietnam as part of Roche's global fundraising campaign to support children in need. The initiative not only raises awareness about children's issues but also mobilises financial resources through the heartfelt efforts and contributions of the company's employees to help them.

The kitchen facility at the school is one of many community projects that Roche Pharma Vietnam has been enaged in, showing its strong commitment to improving people's lives and contributing to the development of Vietnamese society.

Roche's decade-long commitment to improving women's health in Vietnam For Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Vietnamese Women's Day, Lennor Carrillo, general director of Roche Pharma Vietnam spoke with VIR's Thanh Van on Roche's 10 years of partnership for a healthier future for women, focusing on breast cancer care and raising awareness through free screenings and informative programmes.

Roche Pharma Vietnam celebrates 30th anniversary A ceremony to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Roche Pharma Vietnam was held at the Swiss Ambassador's Residence on September 26.