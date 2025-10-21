Corporate

UNIQLO donates to support flood-hit regions in Vietnam

October 21, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
UNIQLO has pledged VND1 billion and thousands of clothing items to aid communities hit by recent floods in northern and central Vietnam.

The global Japanese apparel retailer announced it will donate VND1 billion (around $40,000) and 3,400 clothing items through its RE.UNIQLO initiative to support flood recovery efforts. Between September and October, three consecutive typhoons caused widespread damage across Vietnam, particularly affecting mountainous and coastal areas in the north-central region.

Many schools suffered roof collapses, flooding, and serious infrastructure damage, disrupting teaching and learning. In response, and in the spirit of supporting affected communities and helping students return to safe classrooms as soon as possible, UNIQLO Vietnam's contribution is in collaboration with the Hope Foundation to repair and renovate school facilities, and to provide essential equipment and supplies.

In addition to the financial donation, 3,400 RE.UNIQLO items will be delivered to teachers and students in storm-hit areas, offering warmth and comfort to those impacted by the disasters.

UNIQLO donates to support flood-hit regions in Vietnam
Yen Binh Primary School (Lang Son province)
UNIQLO donates to support flood-hit regions in Vietnam
… Bat Mot Secondary School and and Kindergarten (Thanh Hoa province) suffered extensive damage following the typhoons

"We believe that a brand can only achieve true, sustainable growth when it is closely connected to the community," said Naoki Akiyama, CEO of UNIQLO Vietnam. "Following the recent natural disasters, UNIQLO wishes to extend timely support and compassion, especially to children. Through this collaboration with the Hope Foundation, we hope to help rebuild safe learning environments, enabling students to return to school and continue nurturing their dreams."

The initiative is also an important part of UNIQLO’s long-term commitment to contributing to the people and society of Vietnam, he said.

"We deeply appreciate UNIQLO’s spirit of sharing and its long-term commitment to supporting Vietnamese children," said Nguyen Xuan Tu, executive director of Hope Foundation. "Each reconstructed facility and every donated item represents a message of care and responsibility. In the most difficult times, UNIQLO’s timely presence has reignited hope in schools once devastated by the typhoons."

UNIQLO donates to support flood-hit regions in Vietnam

Since 2021, RE.UNIQLO has donated over 49,000 clothing items to underprivileged people across provinces such as Dien Bien, Son La, Ha Giang, Yen Bai and Thanh Hoa.

Earlier this year, UNIQLO Vietnam and the Hope Foundation inaugurated two new school buildings and a shower facility in Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai) and Song Ma (Son La), with a total value approximating $100,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNIQLO and the Hope Foundation also provided 4,000 AIRism shirts and 1,000 face masks to frontline workers, including doctors and medical staff.

UNIQLO commits to accompany long-term development of Vietnam UNIQLO commits to accompany long-term development of Vietnam

UNIQLO’s Hoan Kiem store opened on November 10, aiming to become an icon of harmony and honouring the local culture and long-term relationship between Vietnam and Japan. Nishida Hideki, general director and COO of UNIQLO Vietnam, told VIR’s Duc Hanh about the company’s strategy, vision, and commitments to the country’s sustainable development.
UNIQLO introduces fall-winter collection UNIQLO introduces fall-winter collection

UNIQLO has introduced a new essential fall-winter collection in a unique display space themed Japan Technology - HeatTech & PuffTech Insulated by air.
UNIQLO to open 30th store in Vietnam UNIQLO to open 30th store in Vietnam

UNIQLO, the Japanese clothing company, will open UNIQLO Vincom Le Van Viet at Vincom Plaza Le Van Viet Shopping Mall on October 10.

By Huyen Thuy

UNIQLO Vietnam postflood school recovery efforts Hope Foundation school recovery stormhit areas donation items

