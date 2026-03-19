Australian logistics sector embraces warehouse automation

Warehouse automation is expanding rapidly on a global scale. According to global market research and consulting firm Mordor Intelligence, the global warehouse automation market is projected to grow from approximately $29.98 billion in 2025 to $34.17 billion in 2026, reflecting rising demand for more efficient and scalable warehouse operations.

Within this environment, the concept of the Automated Warehouse is gaining increasing traction across Australia’s logistics sector.

As businesses continue to modernise their facilities, automation is becoming an increasingly important strategy for improving storage efficiency, throughput and long-term operational performance.

Automated warehouses are reshaping logistics efficiency in Australia

Against this backdrop, Vinatech Australia is delivering automated warehouse solutions for a range of industrial sectors. As the Australian branch of Vinatech Group, a global manufacturer specialising in warehouse racking systems and storage automation solutions, Vinatech Australia provides engineered storage systems designed to support modern warehouse operations.

In Australia, Vinatech operates a warehouse and distribution centre in Victoria, supporting faster supply, efficient project delivery, and the needs of local customers.

On the manufacturing side, Vinatech Group operates two production facilities in Vietnam, in Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Tho, with a combined area of over 50,000 square metres, equipped with modern production lines to support large-scale racking systems and storage solutions for international markets.

This manufacturing base enables the company to maintain stable supply capacity and meet the technical requirements of automated warehouse projects.

Engineering-driven warehouse solutions are being sought by global manufacturing firms

As Australian businesses continue to modernise their logistics infrastructure, automated warehouse systems are increasingly viewed as a strategic investment to support operational scalability while maintaining long-term efficiency. The solutions offered by Vinatech Australia include:

*Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS): enabling automated storage and retrieval through computer-controlled systems;

*2-Way Pallet Shuttle: allowing pallets to move automatically along storage lanes within the racking system;

*4-Way Pallet Shuttle: enabling shuttle movement in four directions, both along and across racking lanes, for greater operational flexibility.

Vinatech’s pallet shuttle solutions are developed in line with international engineering standards, incorporating technologies and components referenced from European systems and standardised to suit the operational requirements of each project.

Automation solutions are tailored to specific warehouse operations

Vinatech Australia works directly with logistics operators, distribution centres, and manufacturing facilities to design tailored automated warehouse solutions based on operational needs, inventory profiles, and site conditions.

These systems can be deployed across a wide range of applications, including logistics hubs, retail distribution centres, and manufacturing warehouses handling high pallet volumes.

By combining engineering expertise with large-scale manufacturing capability, Vinatech Australia supports businesses in implementing warehouse automation strategies aligned with long-term operational growth, improved storage density, and more efficient warehouse performance.

Connect with Vinatech Australia Hotline: 0406 916 355

Email: info@vinatech.com.au

Address: 34 Paramount Bvd, Cranbourne West VIC 3977, Australia

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