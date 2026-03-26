P&G Vietnam extends decade-long clean water commitment to Nghe An

To mark World Water Day 2026 on March 22, the company partnered with the Vietnam Red Cross to launch a celebration programme in Bich Hao Commune, Nghe An province. The initiative reaffirms the long-term commitment of Procter & Gamble Vietnam (P&G Vietnam) to expanding access to safe drinking water for vulnerable and high-risk areas.

Students took part in a hands-on demonstration using the P&G Purifier of Water packet to treat contaminated water

The event took place at Thanh Tung Secondary School in Bich Hao Commune, welcoming 260 participants including representatives from the Vietnam Red Cross, Nghe An authorities, local leaders, and P&G Vietnam, together with teachers, students, volunteers, and media representatives.

The programme aims to raise awareness of water's critical role, encourage responsible and sustainable usage, and drive collective action to protect water resources. At the event, with support from hand soap brand Safeguard, students received practical guidance on safe water practices and proper hand hygiene.

Students received practical guidance on safe water practices and proper hand hygiene

The key highlight of the event was a hands-on demonstration of the P&G Purifier of Water packets, which can turn contaminated water into clean drinking water within 30 minutes. Recognised by the World Health Organisation, the technology can remove up to 99.99 per cent of common bacteria and viruses that cause waterborne diseases, significantly reducing health risks associated with unsafe water. The product is licensed for distribution in Vietnam by the Ministry of Health.

Students and representatives from P&G Vietnam (left) and the Vietnam Red Cross (right) drank clean water treated with the P&G Purifier of Water packet.

"The Children's Safe Drinking Water Programme is one of P&G's flagship global community initiatives and has been implemented consistently in Vietnam for over a decade," said Nguyen Le Bac, sales director of P&G Vietnam. "We sincerely thank the Vietnam Red Cross, local authorities, and consumers for their continued partnership and support. This collective effort is a powerful motivation for us to further expand practical and impactful solutions that improve quality of life for the communities we serve, as well as for people across Vietnam."

Launched globally in 2004, the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Programme has delivered over 25 billion litres of clean water to people in more than 100 countries facing water scarcity. In Vietnam, since its launch in 2016 in partnership with the Vietnam Red Cross and partners, the initiative has provided over 100 million litres of clean water over the past 10 years, supporting hundreds of thousands of people, especially during times of natural disasters and floods.

As the scheme enters Phase II, it is being implemented across Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Lam Dong, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and Khanh Hoa provinces, with the goal of providing clean drinking water to an additional 150,000 people.

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