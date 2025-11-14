Corporate

EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi

November 14, 2025 | 17:42
(0) user say
The EU has stepped up emergency support for Vietnam as severe weather continues to cause widespread flooding and disruption.
EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi

Following the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the EU announced on November 13 that it has released an additional €200,000 (over $230,000) in humanitarian assistance. This follows the €650,000 (almost $760,000) provided last month in response to earlier tropical cyclones that intensified monsoon rains and triggered extensive flooding across multiple regions.

Furthermore, in October, the EU activated the Copernicus Emergency Management Service to produce satellite-based emergency maps to support the delivery and coordination of the humanitarian response.

In previous years, the EU has also mobilised aid following major natural disasters. After Cyclone Yagi struck last year, the bloc provided €800,000 (over $930,000) in humanitarian assistance to support affected communities in Vietnam.

Vietnam also activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to request in-kind assistance. Through this mechanism, the EU facilitates a coordinated joint response, allowing the authorities of the affected country to communicate through a single point of contact. The requests by Vietnam are relayed to the EU Member States and other participating states.

The EU is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid, with relief assistance seen as an expression of European solidarity with people in need. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises.

Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

Vietnam is receiving international emergency assistance from Australia and Japan in response to typhoons Bualoi and Matmo and their aftermath.
Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

In response to floods caused by three consecutive storms, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is contributing $38,000 to support relief efforts by the Vietnam Red Cross (VNRC).
Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods

Following devastating floods in Central Vietnam, Carlsberg has contributed VND1.5 billion ($56,977) to support relief and recovery efforts in Hue and Danang, two localities hardest hit by the historic rainfall and landslides.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
Kalmaegi typhoon Vietnam EU relief measures natural disasters

