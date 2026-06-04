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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Galaxy Macau hosts sell-out UFC Fight Night to kick off UFC partnership

June 04, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Galaxy Macau has successfully hosted UFC Fight Week featuring three consecutive live event nights, culminating in a sell-out UFC Fight Night Macau as part of its new partnership with the UFC.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - At Galaxy Macau the vision met the venue as the award-winning luxury resort played host to a resoundingly successful UFC Fight Week that featured two nights of the ROAD TO UFC Season 5 opening round, and culminated with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Song vs Figueiredo on May 30 at Galaxy Arena—the largest indoor arena in Macau. Across three nights, nearly 20,000 fans packed the Galaxy Arena to witness world-class MMA action, while live broadcast in local primetime entertained audiences in Asia and beyond, further elevating Macau's profile as a "City of Sports" and contributing to its winning tourism streak.

Galaxy Macau Kicked Off UFC Partnership Three Live Consecutive Event Nights Culminated in a Sell-Out UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau

The excitement reached peak play on May 30 in the sold-out Galaxy Arena, when China's Song Yadong faced Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo in a thrilling main event that captured the home crowd's frenzied appreciation. Renowned actor Daniel Wu, Hong Kong action star Philip Ng and other celebrities were in attendance, joining fans in witnessing the high-stakes knockout drama inside the Octagon. In a highly anticipated stylistic clash, Song submitted the ultimate showdown against Figueiredo in a thrilling second-round finish that sparked a crowd frenzy, earning him a "Performance of the Night."

The co-main event light heavyweight bout between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield was a non-stop bout that won "Fight of the Night" honours. Facing the ultimate litmus test; another noteworthy bout saw Japan's former UFC title challenger – battle-tested Kai Asakura – move up to bantamweight, with a heavy-hitting knockout of highly touted prospect Cameron Smotherman in the first round; earning him a "Performance of the Night."

ROAD TO UFC Season 5 opening round on May 28 and 29 saw fireworks ignite the Octagon, as Galaxy Macau played host to athletes shifting the UFC landscape from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and Australia showcasing the deep talent pool across the region as they advanced to the semi-finals.

A special UFC main event was featured each night. On Day 1, Rongzhu from Sichuan knocked out Victor Martinez in a little over a minute in the explosive first round. On Day 2, "Doctor" Shi Ming captured a highlight-worthy first-round submission victory over Puja Tomar. With the co-main event featuring the flyweight finale of RTU Season 4, where Mongolia's Namsrai Batbayar secured the win over Yin Shuai by TKO to earn a coveted UFC contract.

Beyond the Octagon, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Macau UFC experience saw a vibrant curated programme throughout Fight Week, including the official opening ceremony and open workouts at East Square, and a series of exclusive meet-and-greet and Q&A sessions with China's first UFC champion Zhang Weili, three-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite UFC welterweight veteran "Leech" Li Jingliang. Plus, an immersive UFC Fan Experience at the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Promenade featuring a gaming zone with a range of interactive activities.

An Engine for Economic Diversification

This year marked not only the highly anticipated return of UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau to Galaxy Arena, but also the debut of ROAD TO UFC in the Macau economy. By hosting Asia-Pacific's premier tournament pathway for the top regional athletes to make it to UFC, Galaxy Macau continues to expand the city's appeal to a broader and more diverse international audience, while reinforcing its development as the leading sports destination.

By introducing world-class sports and entertainment and bringing world-class combat to the ultimate stage, Galaxy Macau has proven effective in boosting visitor arrivals, extending the length of stay, and injecting vibrant momentum into the local economy. At the same time, hosting UFC events has created meaningful opportunities for Macau's event management and related industries to benchmark against international standards, further enhancing local expertise in delivering world-class production to scale. Supported by extensive global broadcast coverage, the visceral thrill of UFC at Galaxy Macau has also significantly elevated Macau's visibility on the international stage.

This marks the inaugural activation under the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and UFC where at least two more UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau events will be staged in the city, delivering global notoriety to showcase Macau in the years ahead.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Galaxy Macau UFC FIGHT NIGHT Galaxy Macau UFC Partnership with UFC

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