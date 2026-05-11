Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

The event took place on May 9, attracting 680 babies and their families. It aims to set a record as the first birthday celebration with the largest number of participating children in Vietnam.

In Vietnamese culture, a child’s first birthday, known as thoi noi, marks the beginning of a new stage of development. It is a period when a child experiences significant changes, from movement and physical development to the ability to explore the world around them. Parents are changing their perspectives on this milestone. Rather than viewing first birthday solely as a traditional ceremony, many now place greater emphasis on laying a strong foundation for their child’s long-term well-rounded development across physical, intellectual, and immune systems.

From the reception area, the event was filled with excitement as families captured their first moments together. Tiny footprints were carefully preserved, marking the first steps in each child's journey. In the photo studio, parents comforted their children for commemorative pictures while little ones freely explored their surroundings.

The presence of social media personalities and popular internet mothers added to the vibrant atmosphere. What emerged from the event is that young families are taking a different approach to parenting. Rather than comparison, many parents now focus on their child's individual progress – from changes in movement and daily activities to their ability to interact with the world around them. Each child's developmental journey is seen as a unique process, requiring companionship and understanding rather than pressure.

The event also offered the latest nutritional information, attracting strong interest from parents and providing insights into children's needs during their first year. Nutren Junior sought to celebrate this meaningful milestone with parents, marking the first steps of childhood and the moment the world opens up to each child. This period is a golden opportunity to lay the foundation for long-term physical, intellectual, and immune development.

Nutren Junior features the B.I.G formula, developed and refined by Nestlé Health Science to provide balanced nutrition for children after their first birthday. The formula supports physical development through easily digestible whey protein; immunity through a combination of probiotics and prebiotics; and cognitive development through DHA and essential vitamins and minerals.

During the event, the Vietnam Records Organisation awarded Nestlé and Con Cung a certificate recognising the gathering as the largest baby celebration in Vietnam, with 680 babies in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Zubin Trikha, head of Special Nutrition at Nestlé Vietnam, said, "We hope to celebrate this meaningful first birthday milestone with parents while supporting them during the important period after age one, when every care choice contributes to a child's long-term development. Through Nutren Junior, Nestlé Vietnam aims to provide appropriate nutritional solutions and create meaningful community activities that equip parents with information, confidence, and inspiration throughout their parenting journey."

Tran Anh Phuong, senior director of Stores Operations at Con Cung, said, "As a maternity and baby chain with over 1,000 stores nationwide, Con Cung provides essential products and collaborates with reputable partners like Nutren Junior to connect more closely with parents, offering nutritional and care solutions suitable for each stage of a child's development. This partnership is part of Con Cung's orientation to contribute to building a solid foundation for the future generation of Vietnam."

As the event concluded, families left with more than photos and gifts, they took home the feeling of having shared a memorable milestone. For many families, it was their first time participating in a large event with many exciting experiences for such an important milestone with their children. For Nutren Junior, it was also how the brand began its journey of accompanying children and families – from their first steps on the path to growing up.

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