Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Through its “Tet is Full, Tet is Love” campaign, Carlsberg Vietnam and its local brand Huda have delivered 7,500 Tet care packages containing essential goods to underprivileged families across seven provinces and cities in the central region, continuing a long-standing effort to support communities during the most important holiday of the year.

For Carlsberg Vietnam, growth in Central Vietnam has never been viewed purely through a business lens. Over the past three decades, the company has pursued sustainable development with a consistent focus on community connection, seeking to contribute not only through high-quality products and world-class operations, but also through tangible initiatives that support people’s wellbeing and quality of life.

Huda, born and raised in the Central region, embodies that commitment. Closely tied to local identity and culture, the brand has remained dedicated to standing with Central communities, especially during meaningful moments such as Lunar New Year, when the idea of togetherness holds its deepest value.

In 2026, “Tet is Full, Tet is Love” marks its 11th consecutive year, an enduring journey to support the communities. Over time, the initiative has become a cherished Lunar New Year tradition, rooted in Carlsberg Vietnam’s long-standing connection with Central Vietnam, where Huda has been part of local life for generations.

This year, the programme carries an especially meaningful theme, “Mien Trung vung vang, Tet tran hanh phuc”, which means, 'A resilient Central Vietnam, a Tet filled with happiness'. The theme reflects the region’s resilience, and Carlsberg Vietnam’s commitment to staying close to Central communities, in both good times and challenging ones.

2025 was a difficult year for the area, as historic floods and severe storms caused widespread disruption. In response, Carlsberg Vietnam contributed VND1.5 billion ($57,240) to support relief and recovery efforts in Hue and Danang – two of the hardest-hit localities, helping provide urgent assistance for affected households, facilitate home repairs, and aid livelihood restoration.

Carrying that commitment into the year-end season, throughout January 2026, over 7,500 Tet care packages have been distributed across Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri (including areas formerly part of Quang Binh), Hue, Danang (including areas formerly part of Quang Nam), and Quang Ngai. The programme is implemented in close collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees in each locality, ensuring the gifts reach the right recipients and the families most in need.

Each care package is more than practical support; it is also a message of encouragement, reinforcing the belief that progress is strongest when communities move forward together. Through this initiative, Carlsberg Vietnam continues to underline that sustainable growth must go together with social responsibility, and that long-term trust is built through actions delivered consistently, year after year.

“Tet is one of the most meaningful moments of the year for Vietnamese families. It is a time of togetherness, gratitude, and new beginnings,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “And while it is a time of celebration, it is also a time of compassion – a reminder that a meaningful Lunar New Year is one that everyone should be able to experience, especially those who may still be facing hardship.”

“Our commitment to Central Vietnam is not just about business development, it is also about creating positive impact so that lives can become more complete, more secure, and more meaningful,” he added. “Through our campaign, we hope to welcome a brighter new year together with local communities, while continuing to contribute to the region’s sustainable development – for a better today, and a brighter tomorrow.”

“Tet is Full, Tet is Love” is one of Carlsberg Vietnam’s signature community initiatives in Central Vietnam. Over the past 10 years, the programme has supported more than 75,000 households, helping thousands of families welcome the New Year with greater reassurance and dignity.

The company has also invested in long-term solutions that improve everyday quality of life, including the “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” programme. Now in its seventh year, the initiative has delivered more than 3.3 million cubic metres of clean water to nearly 9,500 households, improving access to clean water for approximately 40,000 people across Central Vietnam.

“Tet is Full, Tet is Love” reflects Carlsberg Vietnam’s deep-rooted bond with Central Vietnam, shaped through long-term partnership, sustained community support, and a belief that progress only matters when it is shared. As the New Year approaches, the message of “Mien Trung vung vang, Tet tran hanh phuc” affirms the hope that, after a challenging year, more families can welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with renewed strength, comfort, and optimism.

