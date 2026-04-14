Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam

The visit forms part of the Landing Pad Vietnam Fintech and Regtech Immersion Programme 2026, aimed at connecting Australian solution providers with Vietnamese banks and financial institutions. The initiative builds on an MoU signed with the Vietnam Banks Association in 2025, underscoring Australia’s long-term commitment to Vietnam’s financial sector.

Running from April 14-16 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, the programme offers insights into Vietnam’s regulatory landscape, market opportunities, and banking trends, while showcasing Australian capabilities in fintech and regulatory tech.

A seminar in Ho Chi Minh City, held in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Center, focused on advancing the next phase of banking transformation and exploring international partnership opportunities. Key topics included cybersecurity, compliance, risk management, payment infrastructure, and digital assets.

Vietnam is emerging as one of the region’s most dynamic fintech markets, driven by rapid growth in digital payments and increasing adoption of mobile financial services and data-driven banking. Government initiatives, including regulatory sandboxes and plans for international financial centres, are reinforcing this trajectory.

Emma McDonald, senior trade and investment commissioner to Vietnam and Cambodia said, “The aim of this initiative is to facilitate in-market exchanges. We are confident this engagement will generate additional Australia-Vietnam commercial partnerships, contributing to a financial ecosystem that is resilient, trusted and globally connected, embedded with Vietnamese characteristics and Australian technology solutions.”