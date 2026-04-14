Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam

April 14, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
On April 14, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission led a delegation of nine Australian fintech and regulatory technology firms to Vietnam to support the country’s digital banking transformation and expand bilateral cooperation.
The Australian fintech and regtech delegation.

The visit forms part of the Landing Pad Vietnam Fintech and Regtech Immersion Programme 2026, aimed at connecting Australian solution providers with Vietnamese banks and financial institutions. The initiative builds on an MoU signed with the Vietnam Banks Association in 2025, underscoring Australia’s long-term commitment to Vietnam’s financial sector.

Running from April 14-16 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, the programme offers insights into Vietnam’s regulatory landscape, market opportunities, and banking trends, while showcasing Australian capabilities in fintech and regulatory tech.

A seminar in Ho Chi Minh City, held in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Center, focused on advancing the next phase of banking transformation and exploring international partnership opportunities. Key topics included cybersecurity, compliance, risk management, payment infrastructure, and digital assets.

Guests attending the event listened to the speakers

Vietnam is emerging as one of the region’s most dynamic fintech markets, driven by rapid growth in digital payments and increasing adoption of mobile financial services and data-driven banking. Government initiatives, including regulatory sandboxes and plans for international financial centres, are reinforcing this trajectory.

Emma McDonald, senior trade and investment commissioner to Vietnam and Cambodia said, “The aim of this initiative is to facilitate in-market exchanges. We are confident this engagement will generate additional Australia-Vietnam commercial partnerships, contributing to a financial ecosystem that is resilient, trusted and globally connected, embedded with Vietnamese characteristics and Australian technology solutions.”

14th National Party Congress marks new era, expands Vietnam’s global role: Australian scholar 14th National Party Congress marks new era, expands Vietnam’s global role: Australian scholar
Australian expert hails performance of 15th NA, People’s Councils at all levels Australian expert hails performance of 15th NA, People’s Councils at all levels
Australian logistics sector embraces warehouse automation Australian logistics sector embraces warehouse automation
Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam
Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation
Forum outlines pathways to accelerate green transition Forum outlines pathways to accelerate green transition

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
australia FinTech australian

Related Contents

Sprinto opens Australian data center for compliance services

Sprinto opens Australian data center for compliance services

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam

Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam

Indonesia's Kredivo acquires digital bank Timo

Indonesia's Kredivo acquires digital bank Timo

APAC fintech shifts to scale as AI drives growth, Money20/20 finds

APAC fintech shifts to scale as AI drives growth, Money20/20 finds

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery

BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery

Brokerage competition intensifies as market liquidity surges in Q1

Brokerage competition intensifies as market liquidity surges in Q1

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020