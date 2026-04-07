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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CPA Australia urges Malaysian SMEs to adopt productivity tech

April 07, 2026 | 05:00
(0) user say
The accounting body recommended small businesses implement digital tools and automation to sustain competitiveness amid economic pressures.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 - Innovation, technology and young entrepreneurs continue to power growth among Malaysian small business, but this has yet to translate into sustained improvements in business performance, according to CPA Australia's Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey findings.

While half of Malaysian small businesses report improved profitability from their technology investments over the past two years, the proportion generating more than 10 per cent of revenue from online sales declined from 74 per cent in 2024 to 62 per cent in 2025.

Digital payment usage has also declined in 2025 with 74 per cent of small businesses receiving more than 10 per cent of their sales through digital payment platforms such as GrabPay, Touch 'n Go and Boost, compared to 78 per cent in 2024.

Priya Terumalay, CPA Australia's Regional Head for Southeast Asia, said while government initiatives have helped support technology adoption, these efforts have yet to drive significant uptake of deeper productivity-enhancing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, process automation, data analytics and systems integration.

"Technology investment remains concentrated in computer hardware and customer-facing functions like mobile apps and payments, while structural constraints continue to limit more transformative approaches," Priya said.

"With cost pressures remaining a persistent challenge compressing margins, policy priorities should focus on addressing structural constraints such as re-orienting digital support towards automation, systems integration, and data use along with support for productivity-enhancing responses rather than short-term relief."

Businesses making technology investments must include adequate protection measures to minimise cyber risk exposure as 35 per cent of small businesses lost time or money due to a cyber-attack in 2025.

Only 39 per cent reviewed their cybersecurity protections over a six-month period, the second lowest result among the 11 markets surveyed.

Despite the challenges, business sentiment on the Malaysian economy remains positive with 75 percent of small businesses expecting the economy to grow in 2026.

A strong 77 per cent also anticipate business growth this year, although improved access to effective finance, especially for investment will be important to enable deeper digital transformation and build resilience.

"This is particularly crucial for outward-oriented small businesses navigating global supply chain pressures and trade policy uncertainty that could weigh on growth, especially firms integrated into regional supply chains." Priya said.

https://www.cpaaustralia.com.au

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CPA Australia

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CPA Australia Malaysian SMEs

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