Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Australia deepen bilateral cooperation

September 27, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam and Australia are entering a new era of bilateral cooperation, with strong momentum in trade, investment, education, and technology – driven by complementary strengths and a shared vision for sustainable development.
Vietnam-Australia Economic Forum 2025 raises numerous opportunities for local businesses
Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy

The Vietnam-Australia Economic Forum 2025 was held in Hanoi on September 26. The event was co-organised by the University of Economics (Vietnam National University, Hanoi), the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, and the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham).

Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy, provided overview of the bilateral cooperation over the last 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

"Great opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and Australia are opening up, particularly in trade, investment, education, and science and technology," said Hien, urging joint projects in research and development, stronger two-way trade, and wider collaboration in digital transformation, energy transition, and climate change response.

"Such cooperation will drive economic growth while addressing global challenges and fostering peace, stability, and shared prosperity," he said.

"Increasing numbers of scholarship programmes, research cooperation, and student exchange initiatives between our two countries are vivid demonstrations of mutual trust and long-term engagement, creating a solid foundation for sustainable economic and social cooperation," added Hien.

As of the beginning of the year, Australia ranks among the top countries investing directly in Vietnam, with 670 ventures worth $1.86 billion, and having provided about $2 billion in official development aid over the past 50 years.

Bilateral trade reached $14 billion last year. Australia is now Vietnam’s ninth-largest trading partners, while Vietnam ranks 10th among Australia’s largest partners.

In the first eight months of 2025, trade between Vietnam and Australia totalled $8.9 billion, with Vietnam exporting $6.5 billion worth of goods such as electricity, coffee, and seafood, while Australia’s main exports to Vietnam included coal and cotton.

Vietnam-Australia Economic Forum 2025 raises numerous opportunities for local businesses

Speaking at the forum, experts underlined the strong prospects for future cooperation between Vietnam and Australia. Nghiem Xuan Hoa, deputy ambassador of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, noted that the two countries officially elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March last year.

"This milestone opens up opportunities for bilateral cooperation to further expand in key areas such as the green economy, renewable energy, digital transformation, and high-quality education," he said.

Dao Thanh Truong, vice president of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, noted that as the global economy shifts towards digital, green, and sustainable development models, both nations face new opportunities and challenges.

“Vietnam has a young workforce, competitive costs, and a strategic geographic location in Southeast Asia, while Australia possesses advanced technology, a high-quality education system, and strong governance in a developed economy,” he said. “This forms a solid foundation for building a deeper, more effective, and sustainable partnership, thereby enhancing the position of both countries in the region and on the global stage.”

Nguyen Manh Hiep, trade consul at the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said, "The outlook for cooperation between the two countries is very promising. To fully realise this potential, we need to step up information sharing in areas of mutual interest such as digital transformation and the green transition, while also simplifying business conditions to create a more favourable environment for enterprises from both nations."

Hien emphasised the importance of boosting the role of non-governmental organisations, the business community, academia, and the public in realising shared objectives.

"In the immediate term, our focus should be on developing and implementing concrete cooperation initiatives with clear objectives, practical actions, and measurable outcomes," he said. "This process requires flexibility, adaptability to global changes, and must be grounded in the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect."

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

TTC AgriS and its subsidiary Global Mind Australia (GMA), in collaboration with Tay Ninh People’s Committee, held a high-tech agricultural conference in Queensland, Australia on August 12.
Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research

Australia and Vietnam are strengthening their agricultural research partnership, with a focus on digital innovation and climate-smart growth.
Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

The third Vietnam-Australia Forum was held in Hanoi on September 11 during the official visit of Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC of Australia.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam-Australia Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi Australian Embassy

Related Contents

Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research

Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

Australian ambassador pledges support for competitive electricity market

Australian ambassador pledges support for competitive electricity market

Australian telecoms face challenges over data security and fragmentation

Australian telecoms face challenges over data security and fragmentation

Australia’s defence taps Noodoe for EV charging transformation

Australia’s defence taps Noodoe for EV charging transformation

Finding a homegrown growth driver for Vietnam

Finding a homegrown growth driver for Vietnam

Autonomous semiconductor industry vital to national security

Autonomous semiconductor industry vital to national security

Report highlights role of industrial policy towards double-digit growth

Report highlights role of industrial policy towards double-digit growth

Vietnam and Australia forge ahead with digital transformation partnership

Vietnam and Australia forge ahead with digital transformation partnership

Australia and Vietnam join forces to boost financial and digital innovation

Australia and Vietnam join forces to boost financial and digital innovation

Australia-Vietnam forum promotes sustainable smart city development

Australia-Vietnam forum promotes sustainable smart city development

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020