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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nghi Son Green scheme expands in Thanh Hoa to protect marine environment

June 02, 2026 | 09:55
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The Nghi Son Green programme has returned on an expanded scale in Thanh Hoa province, bringing together government authorities, businesses, and the local community to protect the marine environment.
Nghi Son Green scheme expands in Thanh Hoa to protect marine environment

The event took place on May 31 at Hai Binh Beach, reaffirming a shared commitment to the sustainable development of Nghi Son Economic Zone.

Building on the success of the 2025 beach clean-up initiative, Nghi Son Green has been further developed with a long-term vision, evolving into an annual collaborative affair aimed at promoting a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Nghi Son Economic Zone. The scheme continues to strengthen its role as an effective platform for connecting stakeholders in advancing environmental protection and sustainable development efforts.

The drive is led by Nghi Son Economic Zone and Industrial Parks of Management Board (NSEZIPMB), with the participation of 10 key enterprises operating within Nghi Son Economic Zone, including: Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, Dai Dung Nghi Son Mechanical JSC, PTSC Thanh Hoa Technical Services Company, Ocean Minerals Investment JSC, Nghi Son Environmental JSC, VAS Group Nghi Son JSC, Nghi Son Thermal Power Company (EVNGENCO1 TPC NGHI SON), Long Son Industrials Co., Ltd., Nghi Son 2 Power Limited Liability Company, and MIZA Nghi Son LLC.

It is further supported by Idemitsu Vietnam Co., Ltd., a shareholder of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, reflecting the strong commitment of stakeholders to advancing sustainable development initiatives in the region.

A key highlight of this year’s programme is the active and coordinated participation of local authorities, functional forces and the residential community, including Hai Binh People’s Committee and the Nghi Son Port Border Guard Command, and local residents. Their engagement created a vibrant atmosphere and reinforced a strong sense of shared responsibility in safeguarding the marine environment.

From 06:00 to 09:00, nearly 1,000 participants conducted a large-scale clean-up along a 1.6-km stretch of coastline. As a result, approximately 60 tonnes of waste were collected and treated, delivering immediate and visible improvements to the coastal environment.

Nghi Son Green scheme expands in Thanh Hoa to protect marine environment

At the event, Tran Chi Thanh, deputy director of the NSEZIPMB, said, “Nghi Son Green clearly demonstrates a shared commitment to action towards sustainable development. When government, businesses, and the community come together, we improve the environment today while laying the foundation for a greener, more responsible future for Nghi Son Economic Zone.”

In practice, Nghi Son Green 2026 has delivered immediate environmental benefits while reinforcing the effectiveness of a multi-stakeholder collaboration model for sustainability initiatives. The event continues to strengthen environmental awareness and foster closer alignment and shared responsibility among stakeholders supporting the long-term development of Nghi Son Economic Zone.

Looking ahead, the Organising Committee expects Nghi Son Green to be sustained and expanded in the coming years, contributing to making environmental protection a regular and embedded practice within the community, while further enhancing the image of Nghi Son Economic Zone as a modern, green, and sustainable industrial hub.

Nghi Son Green scheme expands in Thanh Hoa to protect marine environment
Thanh Hoa to expand Nghi Son EZ Thanh Hoa to expand Nghi Son EZ

The Nghi Son Economic Zone in the central province of Thanh Hoa will be expanded to 106,000 ha, ten times larger than its initial planned size, in order to meet business demand and turn the area into a driving force for the socio-economic development of the province and the north-central region.
Consortiums invited to get involved in Nghi Son LNG venture Consortiums invited to get involved in Nghi Son LNG venture

Nghi Son Economic Zone Management Authority has invited five consortiums of contractors to participate in bidding to implement the Nghi Son liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired thermal power plant.
Volunteers join forces to clean up Nghi Son Bay Volunteers join forces to clean up Nghi Son Bay

More than 400 volunteers joined the Beach Cleanup Campaign 2025 on June 8, collecting approximately 30 tonnes of waste along Nghi Son Bay in Thanh Hoa province.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nghi Son Green Nghi Son Economic Zone Thanh Hoa CSR

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