Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

Children Art Exhibition 2026 – Empower Light

Inspired by the belief that every child carries a unique light, the exhibition reveals how they perceive the world through their thoughts, senses, and imagination, expressed in deeply emotional artworks. It not only celebrates their latent talents, but also serves as a journey recording each child’s resilience and quiet determination. Even the smallest light is precious, unique and radiant in its own way.

Unlike previous years, the exhibition goes beyond paintings, showcasing creativity through meticulously handcrafted pieces from the “Small Hands, Big Creations” workshop. These works represent an early step in helping children envision their future paths.

Students made scented candles at the “Small Hands, Big Creations” workshop

The exhibition features nearly 50 artworks from eight special education schools and centres nationwide, curated by visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau. Alongside the artworks are handicrafts pieces made by the children themselves, contributing to a rich and multisensory journey for the visitors.

The exhibition also introduces special picture books from the “Paint Our Angels’ Wings” competition – a picture book for children with disabilities creation contest. Interactive activities are also organised, offering the community a more in-depth understanding of how the children perceive and express their inner world.

The exhibition is a part of the “Our Better Angels” initiative, initiated by Lawrence S. Ting Foundation in 2022, with the aim of raising community awareness about children with disabilities in Vietnam – while serving as a bridge that allows their stories to be embraced and understood.

The exhibition will take place from April 24 to 30 at Crescent Mall - 101 Ton Dat Tien street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City. It will also be held from July 1 to 5 at Complex 01 – No. 29, Lane 31, Alley 167 Tay Son, Hanoi. Admission is free and open to all.

The Lawrence S. Ting Foundation was established in 2005 as a local NGO in Vietnam, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people in need through education and healthcare programmes.

Japanese charity fund presents wheelchairs to Da Nang disabled The Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund on March 3 presented tens of wheelchairs to disabled people in the central city of Da Nang.

For disabled people, IT a great help in doing business HCM City-Information technology is helping everyone including people with disabilities in Vietnam change their lives and the way they do business, delegates told a recent conference in Ho Chi Minh City.