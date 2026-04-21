Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

April 21, 2026 | 18:36
(0) user say
Lawrence S. Ting Foundation presents the 4th Children Art Exhibition 2026, themed “Empower Light,” and opening on April 24.
Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open
Children Art Exhibition 2026 – Empower Light

Inspired by the belief that every child carries a unique light, the exhibition reveals how they perceive the world through their thoughts, senses, and imagination, expressed in deeply emotional artworks. It not only celebrates their latent talents, but also serves as a journey recording each child’s resilience and quiet determination. Even the smallest light is precious, unique and radiant in its own way.

Unlike previous years, the exhibition goes beyond paintings, showcasing creativity through meticulously handcrafted pieces from the “Small Hands, Big Creations” workshop. These works represent an early step in helping children envision their future paths.

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open
Students made scented candles at the “Small Hands, Big Creations” workshop

The exhibition features nearly 50 artworks from eight special education schools and centres nationwide, curated by visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau. Alongside the artworks are handicrafts pieces made by the children themselves, contributing to a rich and multisensory journey for the visitors.

The exhibition also introduces special picture books from the “Paint Our Angels’ Wings” competition – a picture book for children with disabilities creation contest. Interactive activities are also organised, offering the community a more in-depth understanding of how the children perceive and express their inner world.

The exhibition is a part of the “Our Better Angels” initiative, initiated by Lawrence S. Ting Foundation in 2022, with the aim of raising community awareness about children with disabilities in Vietnam – while serving as a bridge that allows their stories to be embraced and understood.

The exhibition will take place from April 24 to 30 at Crescent Mall - 101 Ton Dat Tien street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City. It will also be held from July 1 to 5 at Complex 01 – No. 29, Lane 31, Alley 167 Tay Son, Hanoi. Admission is free and open to all.

The Lawrence S. Ting Foundation was established in 2005 as a local NGO in Vietnam, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people in need through education and healthcare programmes.

Japanese charity fund presents wheelchairs to Da Nang disabled Japanese charity fund presents wheelchairs to Da Nang disabled

The Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund on March 3 presented tens of wheelchairs to disabled people in the central city of Da Nang.
For disabled people, IT a great help in doing business For disabled people, IT a great help in doing business

HCM City-Information technology is helping everyone including people with disabilities in Vietnam change their lives and the way they do business, delegates told a recent conference in Ho Chi Minh City.
SCG brings safe and healthy new year to Ba Ria-Vung Tau School for Disabled Children SCG brings safe and healthy new year to Ba Ria-Vung Tau School for Disabled Children

Nearly 300 students at Ba Ria-Vung Tau School for Disabled Children have greeted the new school year with a special celebration brought by SCG, focusing on health and safety as well as interesting project-based activities to hype up their passion for study.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Children Art Exhibition Lawrence S. Ting Foundation Empower Light Special Education Schools Paint Our Angels’ Wings Visual Artist

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Banks trim rates as headwinds complicate monetary policy

Banks trim rates as headwinds complicate monetary policy

Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020