TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

The initiatives were announced on April 24 as part of the 'Together for Clean Water' initiative for the 2026-2028 period, in collaboration with the Vietnam Student Support and Development Centre (VSDS). The project has been implemented under a cooperation agreement between TCP Group and the Central Committee of the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) since December.

A key component is a series of workshops to be held across five localities: Can Tho, Tuyen Quang, Nghe An, An Giang, and Gia Lai. The workshops aim to raise awareness among students of the critical role of clean water and water resource protection for individual and public health.

Using a blended approach that combines knowledge sharing, interactive engagement, and practical experience, the programme is designed to help young participants understand current water challenges, adopt safe and efficient water use practices, and strengthen their sense of responsibility for protecting shared water resources.

At the programme, young participants were introduced to an overview of the current state of water resources in Vietnam, while gaining a clearer understanding of the environmental challenges facing their local communities. In addition to knowledge sharing sessions, participants engaged in group presentations, question and answer discussions on sustainable water protection, and interactive quizzes on environmental topics.

These activities contributed to a dynamic and engaging atmosphere, strengthening connections among participants and enabling the programme’s messages to be communicated in a vivid, accessible, and memorable manner. The workshop concluded with the official establishment of local 'Green Warriors' teams, whose members signed a joint commitment to take action and carried out clean up activities, underscoring a strong spirit of practical engagement for of the community and the environment.

Following the workshop in Can Tho, the 'Students Action for Sustainable Water' series will be rolled out in Tuyen Quang, Nghe An, An Giang, and Gia Lai from May to November 2026. Through this series of initiatives, the project is expected to further expand its reach, disseminate knowledge, and inspire a growing number of students to take proactive and practical actions to protect water resources within their local communities.

In parallel with the workshop series, TCP Vietnam, in collaboration with the VSDS, continues to organise the online running campaign 'Green Energy for Clean Water' to raise funds for the installation of water filtration systems in localities facing water scarcity. The project aims to establish three 'Safe Clean Water' sites in areas lacking access to clean water, particularly those affected by climate change, saltwater intrusion, or located in border regions.

Through these efforts, the initiative seeks to deliver sustainable access to clean water while promoting a shared sense of responsibility for protecting water resources across society. As part of the programme, a field assessment in An Giang has also been conducted to evaluate local needs and on site conditions, providing a foundation for subsequent implementation steps.

Lam Tung, member of the Central Committee, deputy head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and standing vice president of the Vietnam National Union of Students, stated, "Water resources in Vietnam, as well as globally, are currently facing serious challenges, including pollution, depletion, and unsustainable exploitation, which directly affect livelihoods and long-term development. In this context, students are not only beneficiaries but also a key force capable of driving positive change through awareness, action, and their own areas of expertise. As the future generation, they are well positioned to help shape more effective approaches to protecting and utilising water resources."

"We expect this programme to inspire innovative ideas and initiatives related to water resource protection. At the same time, the research outputs and solutions developed are expected to demonstrate strong practical applicability, enabling students to translate knowledge into addressing real-world challenges. With a spirit of proactivity, creativity, and responsibility, young people will serve as a driving force in promoting positive values and contributing to a more sustainable future," Tung said.

Arjaree Suwangool, director of Corporate Affairs and Communications Department at TCP Group, said, "For TCP Group, sustainable development is not a separate agenda but an integral part of our 70-year journey of growth and engagement with communities. Guided by our purpose of ‘Energising a Better World for All,’ we believe that business growth must go hand in hand with responsibility towards society, communities, and the environment."

"Water is the foundation of health, livelihoods, and the future of every community. Through the 'Together for Clean Water' project, TCP Group seeks to continue working with partners to raise awareness, inspire action, and promote practical initiatives, particularly among younger generations. For us, investing in water resources is ultimately an investment in people and in our shared future," Suwangool said.

Through the activities implemented in 2026, the 'Together for Clean Water' project aims to raise awareness, inspire action, and create further opportunities for students and communities to engage in practical initiatives for water protection.

By adopting an integrated approach that combines communication, education, active youth participation, community engagement, and locally grounded solutions, the project is expected to promote positive lifestyles, encourage responsible water use, and contribute to the preservation of clean water resources for a sustainable future in Vietnam.

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