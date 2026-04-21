Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

April 21, 2026 | 11:55
(0) user say
Vietnamese small businesses recorded their strongest performance among 11 surveyed markets in 2025, with 84 per cent reporting growth, according to CPA Australia's Asia-Pacific small business survey.
Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

The result of the survey, released on April 21, marked an improvement from 82 per cent in 2024. Momentum is forecast to continue in 2026, with 89 per cent of small businesses expecting growth, driven by a strong focus on technology, e-commerce, and improved business management.

Priya Terumalay, regional head for CPA Australia in Southeast Asia, said the survey results show that Vietnam’s strong performance in technology is a key reason why small business confidence in Vietnam’s economy remains strong.

“Vietnam’s small businesses are continuing their stellar performance from the previous year ranking at or near the top across the Asia-Pacific in all indicators of tech adoption in 2025, including e-commerce, social media use, digital payment options and consultancy from IT specialists,” Priya said.

Vietnam also recorded the strongest level of small business confidence in national economic conditions, with 85 per cent expecting the local economy to grow in 2026, well above the survey average of 65 per cent.

A key driver of technology adoption among Vietnamese small businesses is the strong and rapid profitability gains these investments are delivering. In 2025, 76 per cent of small businesses reported improved profitability from technology investments, also the highest result among all surveyed markets.

The share of Vietnamese small businesses generating more than 10 per cent of their revenue from online sales reached 83 per cent, the highest result among surveyed markets. Digital payments are also widely used, with 86 per cent of small businesses receiving more than 10 per cent of sales through digital payment platforms, the second highest across surveyed markets.

Vietnam’s small businesses are also increasingly confident in their ability to compete globally, with 30 per cent anticipating strong growth in overseas sales revenue in 2026, the second-highest result among surveyed markets.

“Despite global uncertainty from tariffs and trade restrictions, the strong results are indicative of the potential for Vietnam’s small businesses to grow into large, successful global enterprises driven by young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs eager to expand into new markets,” said Terumalay.

While demand for external finance remains strong at 91 per cent, there is a dip in the number of small businesses seeking funding for growth from 80 per cent in 2024 to 72 per cent in 2025.

While cyber risk exposure remains high with 60 per cent reporting a cyberattack in 2025, 70 per cent reviewed their protection measures, exceeding the survey average and leading all surveyed markets.

“With more Vietnamese small businesses seeking advice from IT specialists, increased priority to cyber protection measures is an expected outcome,” said Terumalay.

In 2025, 52 per cent of Vietnamese small businesses sought advice from IT consultants, nearly double the survey average and a continuing upward trend from previous years, pointing to a better understanding of the value of technology and cybersecurity management.

“While rising costs and increased competition remain key concerns, growth-oriented strategies such as deep digital adoption, an innovative mindset and improving customer satisfaction are driving Vietnam’s dynamic and young small business owners to take calculated risks that deliver better business outcomes,” said Terumalay.

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says
Technology adoption high amongst Vietnamese businesses Technology adoption high amongst Vietnamese businesses

Vietnamese businesses are more likely to include a digital strategy as part of their organisational strategy when compared with businesses in other markets, according to a survey released by CPA Australia on August 22.
Small business ESG strategies unlocked Small business ESG strategies unlocked

A true sustainability ecosystem requires global endorsement, genuine green financing, and technology solutions to lower the cost of implementation for businesses.
SMEs improve business resilience through corporate governance SMEs improve business resilience through corporate governance

The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the role strong corporate governance plays in business success and survival, especially for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CPA Australia small businesses Vietnam technology Asia Pacific small business survey

Related Contents

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City attracts $19 billion in commitments

VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City attracts $19 billion in commitments

CanCham Vietnam joins new Canadian business network for Indo-Pacific

CanCham Vietnam joins new Canadian business network for Indo-Pacific

Vietnamese businesses face checkout inefficiencies in e-commerce

Vietnamese businesses face checkout inefficiencies in e-commerce

US businesses urge legal reforms for AI, data, and cloud computing

US businesses urge legal reforms for AI, data, and cloud computing

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VAMC auctions $60 million bad debt as NPL resolution hurdles remain

VAMC auctions $60 million bad debt as NPL resolution hurdles remain

VPBank to raise $250 million via foreign private placement

VPBank to raise $250 million via foreign private placement

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

China Unicom and Huawei deploy 5G-A at Beijing event

China Unicom and Huawei deploy 5G-A at Beijing event

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020