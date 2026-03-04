Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

March 04, 2026 | 09:16
(0) user say
Despite a sharp fourth-quarter profit slump caused by rising disaster-related claims, Vietnam’s listed insurers closed 2025 with strong full-year growth.

Pre-tax profit in Q4/2025 at many listed insurers fell sharply, with some companies swinging from profit to loss as consecutive natural disasters drove up claims.

Even so, for the full year, the sector managed to move past the challenging period, sustaining growth in gross written premiums and maintaining stable earnings.

Fourth-quarter 2025 results from 13 listed insurers – including 10 non-life insurers, Bao Viet Holdings operating in both life and non-life segments, and two reinsurance companies – reflected a sharply divergent profit picture and mounting pressure compared with the same period in 2024.

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

Among the 10 non-life insurers, only a handful posted on-year gains. Bao Viet Holdings led the pack with pre-tax profit of $42.47 million in Q4, 2025, up 52 per cent and far outpacing its peers.

BSH Insurance reported pre-tax profit of $1.48 million, up 17.9 per cent, while PJICO recorded $2.44 million, a 25.3 per cent increase.

By contrast, several insurers saw profits plunge during the period. Bao Minh’s earnings fell 93.4 per cent to just $0.14 million. Of note, Bao Long reported a loss of $1.02 million compared with a profit of $0.93 million a year earlier, while PVI posted a loss of $1.25 million versus a profit of $6.17 million in the same period of 2024.

Other insurers reporting profit declines of less than 50 per cent included BIC, with $5.4 million, down 37 per cent; DBV, with $0.92 million, down 36.3 per cent; Agribank Insurance (ABIC), with $2.73 million, down 26.9 per cent; and PTI, with $3.3 million, edging down 4.5 per cent on-year.

In the reinsurance segment, Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation (Vinare) posted pre-tax profit of $5.87 million, down 19.4 per cent on-year, while Hanoi Reinsurance Corporation (Hanoi Re), a subsidiary of PVI Holdings, reported $2.2 million in profit, down 39 per cent. The downturn suggests that reinsurance operations were also severely affected by volatility in claims.

Although the fourth quarter marked a ‘profit trough,’ full-year 2025 results reflected a positive transformation for the listed insurance sector. Total pre-tax profit across the surveyed companies reached $340.00 million, up a robust 24.8 per cent on-year.

This surge was primarily driven by industry heavyweight Bao Viet Holdings, which posted a record-high annual profit of $148.60 million, up nearly 40 per cent on-year. PVI further cemented its position and operational efficiency with profit of $58.2 million, an increase of 28.5 per cent.

Other companies also delivered steady growth, albeit at varying speeds. DBV Insurance and BSH recorded breakout growth of 150.4 per cent (reaching $1.56 million) and 89.1 per cent (reaching $0.94 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, MIC reported $16.35 million in profit, up 32.7 per cent; ABIC posted $12.7 million, up 24.5 per cent; and BIC achieved $27.1 million, up 4 per cent. On the downside, PTI saw profit fall 7.9 per cent to $14.8 million, while Bao Long recorded the steepest drop in the sector, down 49 per cent to $1.68 million.

In reinsurance, the two listed companies maintained steady growth. Hanoi Re reported pre-tax profit surpassing $12 million, up 24.6 per cent, while Vinare posted $21.1 million, up 9.8 per cent.

Last year also saw insurers sustain a positive growth in gross written premiums. Total combined revenue of 11 listed insurers reached $2.49 billion, up 6.7 per cent on-year.

At the same time, their ability to deliver timely and adequate claims payments following natural disasters further strengthened credibility and market confidence, laying the groundwork for enhanced competitiveness and positioning the sector for acceleration in the 2026 business season.

According to Le Ba Chi Nhan, a senior economic expert, the steep decline in profits among non-life and reinsurance companies in Q4/2025 underscores the significant impact of natural disaster risks.

“The profit divergence seen in 2025 is not merely a short-term development driven by natural disasters, but a signal that Vietnam’s non-life insurance sector is entering a new phase of in-depth development, where governance efficiency and the quality of growth will become decisive factors in determining each company’s market position,” he said.

Non-life insurers post strong Q1 profits amid market challenges Non-life insurers post strong Q1 profits amid market challenges

The non-life insurance sector saw a strong start to 2025, with many companies reporting impressive revenue and profit growth despite looming market challenges.
Private insurers must integrate advanced tactics Private insurers must integrate advanced tactics

Amid modest insurance penetration and early-stage digital adoption, Vietnam’s insurance sector stands at a pivotal turning point. Dr. Tran Phuoc Huy, chief of office at the School of Banking and Finance under the National Economics University, spoke with VIR’s Khanh Linh about the emerging opportunities for private insurers.
Insurers struggle to keep pace with EV rapid adoption Insurers struggle to keep pace with EV rapid adoption

As electric vehicle adoption accelerates in Vietnam, insurers face rising claims and data shortages – raising urgent questions about pricing, policies, and market readiness.

By Tuyet Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Listed insurers weather Deliver solid fullyear pretax profit natural disasters insurance sector gross written premiums Earnings trajectory

Related Contents

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

10Life Announces 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026

10Life Announces 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026

Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Insurers' 2024 profit targets indicate caution

Insurers' 2024 profit targets indicate caution

MoF not finished with scrutiny of insurers

MoF not finished with scrutiny of insurers

Life insurers under fire over policy deficiencies

Life insurers under fire over policy deficiencies

Banking sector targets double-digit growth

Banking sector targets double-digit growth

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi

EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi

Banks see strong Q3 profits on surging forex trading

Banks see strong Q3 profits on surging forex trading

Bank stocks face cautious optimism as VN-Index eyes year-end recovery

Bank stocks face cautious optimism as VN-Index eyes year-end recovery

Banks set to report profit surge in third quarter

Banks set to report profit surge in third quarter

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Insurance

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020