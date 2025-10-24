Vietnam-Australia alliance drives biosecurity innovation in pig farming

On October 23, the alliance convened a consultation workshop to share findings from a key study focused on improving biosecurity practices among smallholder pig farmers. The initiative seeks to translate research insights into practical measures that can help prevent African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks and build a more resilient pig production sector nationwide.

Facilitated by the Aus4Innovation initiative, the study was conducted through a collaboration between researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Animal Science, Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, and Charles Sturt University.

Focusing on three provinces – Gia Lai (formerly Binh Dinh), Dak Lak, and Quang Ngai – the study examined key practices among smallholder pig producers that heighten the risk of diseases such as ASF. It identified practical solutions, including ensuring clean water access for pigs, which can reduce disease susceptibility by up to fivefold, underscoring the need for regular water quality testing.

Another critical factor is quarantine management. Properly isolating pigs returning from markets or other farms can lower the risk of infection by up to sixfold. Likewise, improving on-farm hygiene – such as cleaning boots and hands before entering pig pens – can further cut disease risk by as much as tenfold.

The workshop offered a unique opportunity for participants, including researchers, associations, and farmers, to evaluate the study's findings and identify ways to improve biosecurity. Practical, cost-effective measures such as strict quarantine protocols, using foot baths at the entry of pig pens, and managing visitor and worker entry of pig pens were also identified and discussed. These efforts will culminate in customised guidelines that address local challenges in combating ASF and other biosecurity threats, advancing the resilience of Vietnam's pig farming sector.

"The Vietnam National Innovation Alliance for Pig Biosecurity exemplifies how collaboration, research, and innovation can help tackle some of the most pressing challenges in agriculture," said Dr. Kim Wimbush, CSIRO counsellor and director of Aus4Innovation. "By co-creating science-backed solutions with farmers, policymakers, and researchers, we are laying the groundwork for resilient and sustainable pig farming practices across Vietnam."

Dr. Pham Cong Thieu, general director of the National Institute of Animal Sciences, said, "The alliance represents a critical step forward in addressing the challenges posed by African Swine Fever and other biosecurity risks. With 648,000 pigs destroyed this year alone, the urgency to act has never been greater. This collaboration brings researchers and farmers together to co-identify challenges and co-create solutions that will safeguard Vietnam's pig farming sector long into the future."

The persistent challenge of ASF, exacerbated by more complex viral strains, has led to significant losses for farmers and disrupted supply chains, affecting consumers across the country. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, 1,780 outbreaks were reported in all 34 cities and provinces nationwide this year.

Established in 2024, the Vietnam National Innovation Alliance is a joint initiative between the Australian government’s Aus4Innovation initiative and Vietnam’s National Institute of Animal Sciences. The alliance serves as a key platform bringing together researchers, policymakers, associations, and farmers across the pig value chain to develop innovative, practical solutions that strengthen biosecurity and improve the resilience of smallholder pig farms nationwide.

