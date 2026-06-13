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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Second Bach Mai Hospital facility to open

June 13, 2026 | 02:43
(0) user say
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan is requesting units to focus on finishing work to bring the second facility of Bach Mai Hospital into operation by the end of June 2026.

She made the request at the meeting on June 10 with deputy ministers of health and relevant units during a fact-finding trip to the site in Ninh Binh province.

The director of Bach Mai Hospital, Dao Xuan Co, said that the hospital issued a decision to mobilise 1,288 officials and employees ready to operate the second facility. The hospital has completed all licensing procedures.

Second Bach Mai Hospital facility to open
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan chaired the meeting. Photo: The MoH

The hospital has implemented various measures: conducting auctions for the right to operate service and security facilities (convenience stores, canteens, and others), procurement packages for goods, assets, and services to support the overall management and operation of the hospital, and implementing bidding procedures for the purchase of transportation vehicles to facilitate convenient travelling between the two facilities for hospital staff and employees.

It has also developed plans for medical supplies, laboratory chemicals, shared consumables, infection control supplies and chemicals, laundry services for medical linens, and medical waste management for its various specialities.

However, there are still some issues and works that need to be completed before the hospital can begin operations.

The hospital director also proposed several issues related to technical classification; signing a contract with the Hanoi City Social Insurance; handing over medical equipment for operating rooms; granting operating licences; building accommodation for staff, doctors, and workers of the second facility.

Co stated that right after the opening, the second facility will organise free health check-ups for residents in the area surrounding area.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan requested those involved to continue monitoring progress, completing remaining tasks, ensuring construction quality, and preventing delays.

Second Bach Mai Hospital facility to open
Photo: The MoH

The minister requested that units work on interior facilities, technical systems, air conditioning, operating rooms, air quality testing, and other specialised matters. She also highlighted fire prevention and completion of related procedures. This is a mandatory condition for hospitals to operate safely. Units need to coordinate closely with agencies to complete the appraisal and issuance of necessary documents.

“The principle is to implement activities wherever conditions permit, but to absolutely ensure professional standards, quality, and patient safety,” she said.

The second facility of Bach Mai Hospital is planned as a modern and exam and treatment facility, contributing to reducing the overload on Bach Mai Hospital and improving access to high-quality medical services for people in the southern Red River Delta region and neighbouring provinces.

"The people have waited many years for this venture to open. All parties need to work together and be determined to bring the hospital into operation, meeting the people's needs and contributing to improving the quality of people's healthcare," the minister said.

GELEX Group proud to support brand new Hanoi Children's Hospital GELEX Group proud to support brand new Hanoi Children's Hospital

The Hanoi Children’s Hospital, the first specialised paediatric general hospital in the capital city, was inaugurated on October 9, providing an in-depth and prestigious medical treatment facility for children.
Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

With more hospitals put into operation, local access to quality healthcare is expected to increase amid growing demands, contributing to the development of the healthcare sector.
Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

Carebot, a medtech startup from the Czech Republic, is entering the Vietnamese healthcare market through a new collaboration with Bach Mai Hospital.
Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2 Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2

Vietnamese authorities are working to resolve issues delaying the second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc hospitals, aiming to bring them into operation in the second quarter of this year.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Ministry of Health MoH Bach Mai Hospital healthcare health people

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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