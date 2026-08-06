Special resolution needed to unblock backlog of 3,000 projects

The minister made the statement at a meeting of the National Assembly on August 4. She said that the development of a specific resolution is absolutely necessary to meet the urgent demands of practical realities. During the implementation of tasks in the health sector, especially when dealing with large, long-standing projects such as the Bach Mai Hospital's Phase 2 project and the Viet Duc Friendship Hospital project, many difficulties arose due to the lack of a clear legal mechanism.

She added that, if such a resolution is passed by the National Assembly, ministries, agencies, and localities will have a unified legal framework, clearly defining the handling of past violations with the task of focusing on overcoming consequences and removing difficulties to continue implementing projects. This will be an important tool to help clear about 3,000 backlog projects across the country, contributing to freeing up resources and creating new momentum for economic growth.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. Photo: The MoH

Regarding science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, Minister Lan suggested that the drafting committee consider adjusting the terminology used in the draft resolution.

According to the minister, using only the word "application" in the phrase "application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation" does not fully reflect the nature of the innovation process. The concept of "application" is easily understood as simply adopting and applying existing achievements, while the demands of practice and the spirit of Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo require proactive research, innovation, and mastery of technology.

She analysed that the process of developing sci-tech does not stop at the application stage but also includes research, advising on mechanisms, building policies, implementation, technology transfer, and creating strategic products for Vietnam. This is a chain of tasks, requiring proactivity and innovation at all stages.

Sharing more about the implementation process, the minister added that it still faces many difficulties due to the lack of a synchronised legal framework.

She noted that the lack of consistency in the system of guiding documents shows that the early issuance of a specific resolution is absolutely necessary, both to create a legal basis for resolving difficulties and to protect officials in the process of implementing tasks while the legal system is still being perfected.

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