Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

The event was organised by Vietnam Institute of Applied Medicine in collaboration with D-MAXX Marie Milk Biscuits. It was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Medical Association, the National Institute of Nutrition, school principals, more than 1,500 students and parents, and leading experts.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and provide practical, science-based solutions to optimise height development for children aged 6–12, contributing to a healthier future generation of Vietnamese youth. It is structured around two main pillars: helping parents accurately understand their children’s height development status and guiding families to build scientifically-backed daily habits.

The launch was held in Hanoi. Photo: D-MAXX Marie

Vietnam still ranks among the countries with the lowest average height in the world. According to the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, the average height of 19-year-old Vietnamese ranks 154th (males) and 146th (females) out of 201 countries and territories.

Dr. Truong Hong Son, director of the Vietnam Institute of Applied Medicine, emphasised that genetics only accounts for approximately one-quarter of a child’s height potential, while the rest is influenced by nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and living environment.

He shared that children's height is largely influenced by four factors: genetics contributing 23 per cent, with nutrition accounting for 32 per cent, alongside physical activity and sleep or environment. “This means that over 75 per cent of a child's height potential is in the hands of parents, who can actively influence it through a healthy lifestyle,” Son explained.

The ages of 6–12 are considered the golden years for height development. This is the foundational period where nutrition, physical activity, and sleep play a crucial role in shaping future stature. A balanced diet, combined with proper exercise and scientific rest, will help children achieve optimal physical development, especially in terms of height.

Dr. Truong Hong Son, director of the Vietnam Institute of Applied Medicine. Photo: D-MAXX Marie

Key activities of the campaign include launching a guidebook developed in collaboration with the Vietnam Institute of Applied Medicine, providing essential knowledge on height development for children aged 6–12; introducing the MAXD Exercise Programme, specially designed by physical education experts; and organising the nationwide MAXD Dance Challenge in schools and on social media with attractive prizes.

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