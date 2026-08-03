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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

August 03, 2026 | 23:25
(0) user say
Vietnam attracted $38.06 billion in registered foreign direct investment during the first seven months of 2026, up 58 per cent on-year, according to the National Statistics Office on August 3.
Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

The figure includes newly registered capital, additional investment for existing projects, as well as capital contributions and share acquisitions.

Of these, newly registered FDI recorded particularly strong growth. Vietnam licensed 2,429 new projects with combined registered capital of $21.05 billion. While the number of newly licensed projects increased by 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, the value of newly registered capital more than doubled, reaching 2.1 times the level recorded in the same period of 2025.

Manufacturing and processing remained the largest recipient of new foreign investment, attracting $11.58 billion, equivalent to 55 per cent of total newly registered capital. The electricity, gas, and water production and distribution sector ranked second, drawing $3.13 billion, or 14.9 per cent of the total.

Among 69 countries and territories investing in new projects in Vietnam, Singapore remained the largest source of newly registered FDI with $7.50 billion, accounting for 35.6 per cent of the total. It was followed by South Korea with $5.61 billion, Hong Kong (China) with $2.91 billion, and mainland China with $1.73 billion.

Additional capital injections into existing projects also remained strong. A total of 666 projects increased their registered investment, adding $10.43 billion, up 4.4 per cent on-year.

Meanwhile, capital contributions and share acquisitions reached $6.58 billion across 1,815 transactions, representing a sharp 61.6 per cent increase from the same period last year. Most of this capital flowed into professional, scientific, and technological activities, which attracted $2.68 billion, followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector with $1.96 billion.

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

The National Statistics Office also highlighted that realised FDI reached an estimated $15.20 billion during the first seven months of the year, up 11.8 per cent on-year. This marks the highest level of FDI disbursement for the January-July period in the past five years. More than 82.6 per cent of the realised FDI, equivalent to $12.55 billion, was invested directly in manufacturing and processing facilities.

The latest figures underscore the rapid acceleration in Vietnam's investment inflows during 2026. At the end of January, newly registered and additional FDI totalled just over $2.36 billion, while realised FDI stood at around $1.48 billion. Six months later, investment momentum has strengthened significantly. Rather than remaining broadly flat, newly registered investment has risen steadily month after month, pushing total new commitments above $21 billion.

The trend suggests that international investor confidence in Vietnam continues to strengthen, particularly for large-scale projects in high technology, energy production, and advanced manufacturing.

FDI listing hurdles lie beyond securities law FDI listing hurdles lie beyond securities law

With the current position of Vietnam's stock market, the State Securities Commission expect foreign-invested enterprises to become one of the key providers of high-quality listings for the market, reflecting its integral role in the economy.
FIEs' listing on Vietnam's stock exchange, unlocking new capital FIEs' listing on Vietnam's stock exchange, unlocking new capital

More foreign-invested enterprises listing on Vietnam's stock exchange could unlock new capital channels while injecting premium assets and driving higher corporate governance standards.
Vietnam urged to upgrade FDI quality as global production chains restructure Vietnam urged to upgrade FDI quality as global production chains restructure

Global production networks are undergoing profound restructuring under the combined impact of tariff policies, AI, and growing concerns over supply chain security. As competition among major economies shifts from low-cost manufacturing to technological capability, Vietnam needs to improve the quality of foreign direct investment, strengthen its industrial ecosystem, and develop domestic enterprises to move up global value chains.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
FDI inflows National Statistics Office

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