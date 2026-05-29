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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions

May 29, 2026 | 09:00
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Astrazeneca Vietnam is interested in cooperating with the Ministry of Health to develop innovative healthcare financing mechanisms aimed at improving resource efficiency and increasing access to treatment for patients.

Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Deputy Minister of Health, held a meeting with Atul Tandon, general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam in Hanoi on May 28.

Vu Manh Ha said he appreciated AstraZeneca's partnership with the Vietnamese health sector over the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its activities in technology transfer, research and development, and production of medicines in Vietnam; clinical trial research, capacity building, disease prevention, and helping improve access to healthcare.

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions
Photo: The MoH

Tandon shared the company's recent activities in Vietnam, focusing on the transfer of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, clinical trial research, medication support programmes, and collaborative initiatives in the healthcare system.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in new health financing solutions, supplementary health insurance, patient support programmes, transfer of biopharmaceutical technology, and models for early cancer screening for high-risk groups.

AstraZeneca stated that its drug support programmes for medical facilities to treat patients have yielded positive results, with over 7,500 patients receiving support, totalling over VND3.8 trillion ($150 million) in value of medicines. These programmes have contributed to reducing the financial burden on patients.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is interested in international models and experiences regarding innovative healthcare financing mechanisms aimed at improving resource efficiency and increasing access to treatment for patients.

The MoH requested that AstraZeneca collaborate with specialised units of the ministry to research, share international experience, and propose models suitable to the practical conditions in Vietnam. The research must ensure transparency, effectiveness, compliance, and patient benefit.

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions
Dr.Vu Manh Ha, Deputy Minister of Health. Photo: The MoH

AstraZeneca expressed its desire to collaborate with the MoH in new healthcare financing solutions such as supplemental health insurance, managed access agreements, and financial sharing mechanisms.

At present, the ministry’s Health Insurance Department is drafting a new decree, which includes provisions to expand the scope of coverage by the Health Insurance Fund for screening activities. Currently, several diseases, including cancer, are being studied for pilot implementation.

This is seen as an opportunity for all parties to collaborate in building a more effective and sustainable mechanism for early disease screening and detection.

The deputy minister suggested that AstraZeneca collaborate with the MoH to implement early detection and screening models, initially piloting them in high-risk groups for certain types of cancer.

According to the leader, the model needs to be developed in a way that ensures practical relevance, sustainability, and the ability to be replicated.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in innovation and digital transformation in healthcare, such as the transfer of strategic biomedical technologies, the development of smart healthcare cities, and the application of big data and AI in disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, and management.

To firm up areas of cooperation between the two sides, Vu Manh Ha assigned the Health Insurance Department to act as the focal point to coordinate with AstraZeneca in researching and implementing new health financing solutions and drug support programmes for patients.

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions
Atul Tandon, general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam. Photo: The MoH

Meanwhile, the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management and the Health Insurance Department are tasked with researching models, providing professional guidance, and establishing financial mechanisms for piloting screening programmes for high-risk groups to detect certain cancers early.

The Department of Science, Technology and Training is asked to continue to collaborate with AstraZeneca to boost digital transformation in healthcare, technology transfer, and the application of AI in the healthcare sector.

The two sides agreed to strengthen the long-term strategic cooperation in line with the development of Vietnam's health sector, aiming to improve healthcare quality and build a modern Vietnamese health system.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam AstraZeneca Vietnam Ministry of Health MoH healthcare Health financing financing solutions health insurance

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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