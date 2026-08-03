Amalga makes debut in Vietnam to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare

The expansion reinforces Amalga’s long-term commitment to becoming a strategic technology partner for Vietnam’s healthcare sector.

This move aligns with the Ministry of Health’s Healthcare Digital Transformation Strategy for 2025–2030, which prioritises strengthening digital institutions, building national data infrastructure, enhancing digital capabilities, deploying core digital platforms, and ensuring system-wide security. The strategy aims to improve citizens’ access to healthcare services while elevating management capabilities across public and private systems.

“Amalga’s expansion into Vietnam underscores the growing cooperation between New Zealand and Vietnam in healthcare and innovation,” said Scott James, New Zealand’s consul general in Ho Chi Minh City. “As Vietnam accelerates its digital‑health agenda, New Zealand companies like Amalga are well positioned to contribute meaningful expertise and technology to support the country’s healthcare system and its people.”

Niru Rajakumar, CEO of Amalga, added, “Vietnam is advancing a clear digital‑health vision, and the rapid modernisation across its hospitals reflects that momentum. By establishing our licensed entity here, we commit to supporting this national direction-building solutions for Vietnam, keeping data in Vietnam, and ensuring full accountability in how we enable long‑term healthcare modernisation.”

Amalga has served as FV Hospital’s information systems provider since its founding and is currently the technology partner for Sun Hospital’s major projects in Hanoi and Phu Quoc.

AI-driven applications form the core of Amalga’s ecosystem, enabling unified management of patient records and clinical data, while clinical support tools help doctors make faster, more accurate decisions. System safety and data security are ensured through synchronous digital infrastructure, supporting Sun Hospital’s vision of smart healthcare.

Nguyen Chi Thanh, vice chairman of Sun Group, said, “Amalga is a strategic partner helping us make breakthroughs in healthcare innovation. The combination of Vietnamese vision and New Zealand’s technological capabilities is laying the foundation for a national-scale smart hospital network centred around patients and people.”

Amalga’s next-generation hospital information system is built on a modular and multi-tenant architecture that supports easy integration and scalability. The solution complies with international HL7/FHIR standards – critical for interoperability across hospitals, insurance systems, electronic health records, and state management platforms.

The business offers two deployment models – cloud‑native infrastructure and on‑premise hospital systems – enabling healthcare providers to choose digital solutions that match their security requirements and operational scale as they modernise their services. The Vietnam-tailored version integrates social insurance workflows, applies AI to optimise clinical and administrative processes, and enhances data interoperability.

Amalga Vietnam’s team, deeply familiar with local language, culture, and hospital operations, manages end‑to‑end deployment. The company is partnering with Axel Health to implement an operations‑first deployment approach, focusing on workflow optimisation and hospital readiness to help facilities improve efficiency and sustain long‑term operational gains.

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