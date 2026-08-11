Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam

Signed on July 30, the agreement covers a 1-hectare project with total investment of $8 million, which received approval in March.

Photo: Amata

Construction and equipment installation are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, with full operational status targeted for the third quarter of 2027.

Established in 2018 across nearly 687 hectares, Amata City Halong has established itself as one of Quang Ninh province’s premier destination for foreign investment.

Photo: Amata

To date, the industrial park has attracted 24 foreign-invested enterprises with total capital over $3.3 billion, primarily focused on high-tech manufacturing, electronics, and supporting industries.

TianJian Vietnam's investment is expected to strengthen the supply chain network at Song Khoai Industrial Park, reinforcing Amata City Halong's position as a strategic destination for high-tech investors in northern Vietnam and contributing to Quang Ninh's socioeconomic development.

Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea In the last months of 2024, Amata City Ha Long has been actively boosting cooperation opportunities with its Chinese and South Korean counterparts.

Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong Amata City Halong JSC, part of Thailand’s industrial park developer Amata Corporation, signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with CapitaLand SEA Logistics Fund (CSLF) on May 28, marking the launch of Avatar Vietnam – the first ready-built factory development within Song Khoai Industrial Park (Amata City Halong).

Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation Amata City Ha Long took part in the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference and related events from November 24-25, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Quang Ninh People's Committee.