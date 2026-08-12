DronTech Asia 2026 exhibition gathers global autonomous technology companies in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by GML Exhibition (Thailand) Co., Ltd., DronTech Asia 2026 is gaining momentum ahead of its third edition, taking place 11–13 November 2026 at IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Thailand, with a growing international line-up of drone, unmanned systems and advanced technology companies confirming their participation.

The growth comes at an important time for the industry. The Asia-Pacific drone market was valued at approximately US$22.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$54.9 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, according to Grand View Research. Growth is being driven by expanding commercial applications alongside increasing government and defense demand for unmanned capabilities.

The technology is also changing quickly. Artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, autonomous navigation, advanced communications, cybersecurity, propulsion, batteries and advanced materials are all playing a greater role in how drones are designed, operated and deployed.

DronTech Asia 2026 will bring these technologies together, connecting manufacturers and technology developers with government agencies, defense organizations, operators, system integrators and commercial users from across the region.

Global and Regional Technology Companies Join DronTech Asia 2026

The growing exhibitor line-up reflects the range of technologies now supporting modern unmanned systems.

Companies preparing to participate include T-MOTOR, a global developer of drone propulsion technologies; STM, whose technologies encompass tactical UAV systems, command and control and cybersecurity; Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company, specializing in advanced navigation and positioning technologies; Grepow / Tattu Battery, providing advanced battery solutions for UAV applications; CHC Navigation, whose technologies span positioning, surveying, mapping and precision agriculture; and Thailand-based SDT Composites, producing high-performance carbon-fiber UAV structures.



Industrial UAV Motor Solutions Provider T-MOTOR Joins DronTech Asia 11-13 November 2026, Thailand

"Exhibiting at DronTech Asia 2026 is an important opportunity for T-MOTOR to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia and engage directly with the region's growing drone ecosystem. The event brings together UAV manufacturers, technology developers, government agencies and industry professionals in one platform, allowing us to showcase our latest propulsion technologies, build new partnerships and better understand the evolving needs of the market. We look forward to being part of DronTech Asia 2026 and contributing to the continued advancement of the UAV industry in the region."

- Maria Li, Project Manager T-MOTOR



Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions company Joins DronTech Asia 11-13 November 2026, Thailand

"DronTech Asia 2026 provides an important platform for Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions company, to connect with the rapidly evolving drone and unmanned systems ecosystem in Asia. As drones become increasingly integrated into commercial, public safety, and defense applications, reliable communications and resilient navigation are critical to ensuring safe and mission-ready operations. We look forward to showcasing how Inertial Labs' groundbreaking inertial measurement solutions can support the development and deployment of next-generation UAS and Counter-UAS technologies."

- Heather Vitner-Hurt, Senior Sales and Marketing Specialist Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company

They will be joined by companies including Systronics, Thai Sky Vision, NAC Drone Industrial, Shenzhen Hobbywing Technology, Zhejiang Tianze Communication Technology, Icreativesystems, Zhuxun Intelligent Technology and L&S Advanced Equipment, further expanding the range of UAV platforms, components, communications, navigation and autonomous technologies represented at DronTech Asia 2026.

Together, these companies represent technologies across the UAV value chain – from airframes, propulsion and batteries to communications, navigation and autonomous systems.

AI and automation are also changing what unmanned systems can accomplish. Advances in computer vision, intelligent navigation, communications and autonomous decision-making are enabling drones to collect and interpret more information and undertake increasingly complex operations. Improvements in batteries, propulsion, lightweight materials and positioning are allowing UAVs to operate longer, carry more advanced payloads and perform more reliably in demanding environments.

"The drone industry is changing very quickly. We are seeing much greater integration of AI, robotics, autonomous navigation and advanced communications into unmanned systems," said Mr. Manu Leopairote, Chairman of GML Exhibition (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "The companies joining DronTech Asia this year reflect that change. We want DronTech Asia to be where these different parts of the industry come together and where companies can build new business opportunities across the region."

Connecting Commercial, Public Safety and Defense Applications

Many of these technologies are finding applications across both commercial and defense markets.

Across Asia, drones are increasingly being deployed for agriculture, surveying, mapping, infrastructure inspection and industrial monitoring, while governments continue to invest in unmanned technologies for surveillance, public safety, security and defense. These expanding applications are among the factors expected to drive continued growth in the Asia-Pacific drone market over the coming years.

DronTech Asia 2026 brings these communities together, giving visitors the opportunity to discover new technologies, compare solutions, meet manufacturers and developers, build partnerships and explore new applications for unmanned and autonomous systems.

Strong Industry and Government Support

DronTech Asia 2026 is supported by a broad network of government agencies, regulatory bodies, defense organizations and industry associations, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned technologies to Thailand and the wider region.

Official supporters include the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), Department of Agriculture, Defence Technology Institute (DTI), Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Royal Forest Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Drone Association Thailand, Disaster Response Association Thailand, Thai Silicon and World UAV Federation, alongside other defense and industry organizations.

The breadth of support reflects the importance of drone technology across Thailand's aviation, agriculture, digital economy, public safety and defense sectors.

With preparations accelerating toward November, DronTech Asia 2026 continues to welcome drone and robotics manufacturers, AI and autonomous technology developers, software companies, component manufacturers, cybersecurity specialists, communications providers and other technology companies seeking opportunities across Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Join the companies already preparing for DronTech Asia 2026 and be part of the technologies shaping the future of unmanned systems in Asia.

DronTech Asia 2026

11–13 November 2026

IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Thailand

For more information, visit DronTech Asia.