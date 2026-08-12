MegazoneCloud becomes first Korean Amazon Quick partner for artificial intelligence deployment

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud (CEO Doug Yeum), a leading AI and cloud company, has been selected as the first system integration (SI) partner in Korea for "Amazon Quick," the next-generation intelligent AI assistant, by the Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAI IC) of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Quick is an intelligent workplace assistant that connects to enterprise systems and data to learn how a company works. By connecting internal enterprise data with various business systems, it enables AI to perform tasks such as report writing, data analysis, and task execution through natural language commands alone. It adapts on its own through every interaction, delivering personalized insights and proactive suggestions, and even carrying out actual tasks — thereby supporting employee productivity and workforce transformation. Enterprises can rapidly adopt task automation and AI agent capabilities without having to develop complex AI models themselves.

As an Amazon Quick SI partner, MegazoneCloud designs and supports the deployment of Amazon Quick tailored to enterprise-specific requirements, such as large-scale user environments, internal security policies, and legacy system integration. With this selection, MegazoneCloud supports the entire process — from consulting to deployment and operations — by integrating an enterprise's existing business systems and data with Amazon Quick so that AI agents can deliver results in real-world work.

In particular, MegazoneCloud offers the "Live in 45" program, which completes deployment, operation, and effectiveness validation within approximately 45 days, enabling companies to quickly verify the benefits of AI adoption. This program analyzes an enterprise's business processes and data environment to design an AI application approach, and supports the validation of adoption benefits by building and operating AI agents in an actual work environment.

This partner selection is the result of AWS recognizing MegazoneCloud's generative AI technology capabilities and its experience in building enterprise AI. MegazoneCloud has been expanding its collaboration in the AWS-based generative AI field, including being selected as the official operating partner for AWS's "Agentic AI GameDay" this past May. In addition, the company holds 120 "AWS Certified Generative AI – Developer Professional" credentials, certifying its expertise in designing, developing, and operating AWS's generative AI services and applications.

Jinsung Kim, Unit Leader of the Cloud Tech Unit at MegazoneCloud, said, "Companies considering the adoption of generative AI now place greater importance on how it can be applied to actual work and generate results, rather than on the technology itself. With this selection as an Amazon Quick SI partner, MegazoneCloud will leverage its proven deployment and operations methodology to design an AI agent utilization model that fits an enterprise's work environment and data structure, and implement agentic AI solutions that create tangible business results — from complex workflow automation to insight derivation — so that customers can experience real, faster, and more certain business outcomes."

AWS GenAI IC connects enterprises with AWS AI/ML science advisory and strategy experts so they can envision, discover, and develop generative AI solutions. The center's Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA) combines this support framework with MegazoneCloud's broad industry domain expertise to solve the challenges enterprises face — such as operational inefficiencies, customer experience gaps, and stalled innovation — through scalable generative AI use cases.

MegazoneCloud serves as an enterprise AI orchestrator supporting the AI transformation (AX) and business innovation of some 8,000 customers in Korea and abroad. Based on its ecosystem of major global and domestic CSPs and more than 200 ISV partners, along with its own cloud, AI, data, and security solutions, MegazoneCloud provides end-to-end services — from AI strategy formulation to data building, infrastructure modernization, and the development and operation of AI models and AI agents — so that enterprises can effectively operate complex AI environments and generate business results in the multi-agent era. Under the vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together," the company has established itself as a strategic partner accompanying customers' AI innovation and growth across 10 countries, including Korea as well as North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.