Hungry Jack's partners with Trintech to automate transaction reconciliation operations

DALLAS and SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the trusted AI platform for governed autonomous finance, today announced that Hungry Jack's, one of Australia's largest quick-service restaurant brands, has selected Trintech to automate and modernize its high-volume transaction matching processes, enabling greater efficiency, visibility, and control across its finance operations.

With close to 500 restaurants across Australia and roughly 300 million transactions processed annually, Hungry Jack's finance team needed to move beyond manual, spreadsheet-based reconciliations.

"Our goal was to eliminate as many manual matching as possible while giving our finance team clear visibility into the exceptions that require attention," said Christine Bletsas Chief Financial Officer. "After evaluating multiple vendors, Trintech stood out for its industry-leading transaction matching capabilities and consistently high match rates. Their ability to automate reconciliation across complex payment ecosystems gave us confidence they were the right partner."

"Today's finance leaders need more than automation. They need a trusted partner that delivers measurable business outcomes while strengthening governance and control," said Claudia Pirko, VP & GM APAC, Trintech. "Hungry Jack's is transforming the way it manages one of the most complex transaction environments in the restaurant industry, and we're excited to partner with them on that journey. By combining industry-leading transaction matching with deep expertise in high-volume restaurant and third-party delivery reconciliation, we're helping their finance team automate more, focus on the exceptions that matter, and build a stronger foundation for future growth."

To learn more about Hungry Jack's, please visit www.hungryjacks.com.au