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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sandoz appoints new country head of Vietnam

August 07, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Sandoz on August 6 announced the appointment of Vo Thi Thuy Ha as country head of Vietnam, effective September 3, 2026.

In this role, Ha will lead Sandoz’s business in Vietnam, focusing on accelerating sustainable growth and expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines for patients across the country.

Sandoz appoints new country head of Vietnam
Vo Thi Thuy Ha, new country head of Sandoz Vietnam. Photo: Sandoz

Ha brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare and consumer sectors, including over 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry. She has extensive experience in general management, commercial operations, market access, policy engagement and business transformation across Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.

Most recently, Ha served as executive director and country lead for Organon Vietnam, where she successfully led the company through a period of transformation and growth. Before this, she held senior leadership positions with MSD across Vietnam, Taiwan and Asia-Pacific, with responsibility for market access and multiple therapeutic areas.

Boon Huey Ee, head of Sandoz Asia Cluster, said, “Ha is an accomplished leader with deep experience across Vietnam's healthcare sector and a proven track record of building high-performing organisations, driving business transformation and delivering sustainable growth. Her leadership, strategic perspective and commitment to improving patient access make her well positioned to lead our business in Vietnam.”

“As we continue expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines for patients across the country, I am confident that Ha will build on our strong foundation and lead the next chapter of growth for Sandoz Vietnam. I look forward to working with Ha and the team as we continue delivering on our purpose of pioneering access for patients.”

Ha said, “I am honoured to join Sandoz and lead the Vietnam business. Sandoz has a strong heritage of expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines, and I look forward to building on that foundation in Vietnam. By working closely with healthcare professionals, policymakers and our partners, we can help improve access to treatment across key therapeutic areas, supporting better outcomes for patients while contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system.”

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500 healthcare professionals, 11 chairpersons, and 15 distinguished speakers for in-depth discussions on advancements in patient care came together in the Specialty Summit 2024 held by Sandoz Vietnam, the wholly owned subsidiary of the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, on December 7 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
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By Bich Thuy

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