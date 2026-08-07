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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

August 07, 2026 | 16:07
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MISUMI Group on August 6 announced an investment of approximately JPY4.6 billion ($31.3 million) to expand its manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and other countries.
Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond
Illustration of a humanoid robot. Photo: MISUMI

The investment aims to meet the growing demand for Automated Positioning Stages, key components used in the manufacturing equipment for optical transceiver modules supporting data centres, as generative AI continues to be adopted worldwide. MISUMI will also expand production capacity for components serving high-growth industries, including humanoid robotics.

According to the company, generative AI is accelerating global investment in data centre infrastructure by leading technology companies. As investment in data centres continues to expand, demand for optical component manufacturing equipment and high-precision mechanical parts is increasing accordingly.

At the same time, ongoing industrial automation and labour shortages in many countries are creating significant opportunities for the humanoid robotics industry, which is expected to become one of the key growth drivers of the manufacturing sector over the next decade.

To address these emerging market needs, MISUMI plans to expand its production capacity significantly to ensure a stable global supply for customers. Upon completion of the investment, the company's production capacity for Automated Positioning Stages is expected to increase to approximately three times the level of fiscal year 2025.

Notably, Vietnam has been selected as one of the key locations for this investment. The expansion not only strengthens MISUMI's global manufacturing network but also highlights Vietnam's increasingly important role in the high-tech industrial supply chain.

The rapid advancement of AI is reshaping the manufacturing industry. The company believes that investing in expanded production capacity will enable MISUMI to better meet customers' future needs while contributing to the sustainable development of the manufacturing industry.

In addition to expanding manufacturing capacity, MISUMI continues to advance its Digital MODEL Shift strategy to improve customer productivity. Since 2000, the company has been a pioneer in introducing online ordering platforms within the manufacturing industry. Today, its AI-powered meviy platform automatically generates quotations directly from 3D CAD data, significantly reducing the lead time from design to production while streamlining the procurement process.

According to MISUMI, the company's mission extends beyond supplying components. It aims to eliminate repetitive engineering and procurement tasks, enabling customers to focus more on innovation while improving productivity and overall competitiveness.

Vietnam and Aichi expand cooperation from manufacturing to innovation Vietnam and Aichi expand cooperation from manufacturing to innovation

Vietnam is seeking to attract higher-quality Japanese investment and expand cooperation in innovation and startup ecosystems, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan told Aichi Governor Hideaki Ohmura during talks in Hanoi.
Vietnam seeks Japanese expertise on financial reform Vietnam seeks Japanese expertise on financial reform

On July 14, a delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi, held working sessions with Japan's Financial Services Agency and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission in Tokyo to exchange experience in capital market development, financial innovation and securities regulation.
Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem

Japanese venture capital firms and investors are deepening their engagement with Vietnam's startup ecosystem. Miki Takahiro, director of the Japan External Trade Organization in Ho Chi Minh City spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the latest investment trends and startup opportunities.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
MISUMI japan Vietnam production expansion

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Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

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