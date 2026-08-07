Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Illustration of a humanoid robot. Photo: MISUMI

The investment aims to meet the growing demand for Automated Positioning Stages, key components used in the manufacturing equipment for optical transceiver modules supporting data centres, as generative AI continues to be adopted worldwide. MISUMI will also expand production capacity for components serving high-growth industries, including humanoid robotics.

According to the company, generative AI is accelerating global investment in data centre infrastructure by leading technology companies. As investment in data centres continues to expand, demand for optical component manufacturing equipment and high-precision mechanical parts is increasing accordingly.

At the same time, ongoing industrial automation and labour shortages in many countries are creating significant opportunities for the humanoid robotics industry, which is expected to become one of the key growth drivers of the manufacturing sector over the next decade.

To address these emerging market needs, MISUMI plans to expand its production capacity significantly to ensure a stable global supply for customers. Upon completion of the investment, the company's production capacity for Automated Positioning Stages is expected to increase to approximately three times the level of fiscal year 2025.

Notably, Vietnam has been selected as one of the key locations for this investment. The expansion not only strengthens MISUMI's global manufacturing network but also highlights Vietnam's increasingly important role in the high-tech industrial supply chain.

The rapid advancement of AI is reshaping the manufacturing industry. The company believes that investing in expanded production capacity will enable MISUMI to better meet customers' future needs while contributing to the sustainable development of the manufacturing industry.

In addition to expanding manufacturing capacity, MISUMI continues to advance its Digital MODEL Shift strategy to improve customer productivity. Since 2000, the company has been a pioneer in introducing online ordering platforms within the manufacturing industry. Today, its AI-powered meviy platform automatically generates quotations directly from 3D CAD data, significantly reducing the lead time from design to production while streamlining the procurement process.

According to MISUMI, the company's mission extends beyond supplying components. It aims to eliminate repetitive engineering and procurement tasks, enabling customers to focus more on innovation while improving productivity and overall competitiveness.

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