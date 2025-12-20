Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

The second facilities of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc Hospital were put into operation on December 19. These two national key healthcare facilities are large-scale, modern, and technologically advanced, on par with those in developed countries in the region.

The ceremony, broadcast live nationwide, was part of a series of groundbreaking and inauguration events for key projects and works on the same days to demonstrate the country’s determination to develop its socioeconomic infrastructure. The healthcare sector has been identified as one of the important pillars and a priority for long-term and sustainable investment.

The inauguration ceremony on December 19 was broadcast live nationwide. Photo: Ministry of Health

The event was attended by Le Thanh Long, Deputy Prime Minister; Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Health and many leaders of other ministries and agencies.

The new facilities are expected to ease pressure on central-level facilities, aligning with the Party and state’s strategy to develop a modern, synchronised healthcare system and improve the quality of medical care and public health outcomes in the new era.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said, “After more than 10 months of construction, with a massive volume of work and many unforeseen challenges, the two projects have now been inaugurated. This is an important step in bringing them into operation in accordance with regulations, effectively, and meeting the expectations of the Party, the state, and the people.”

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. Photo: Ministry of Health

Located in Ninh Binh province, the Bach Mai Hospital's second facility aims to be the first smart hospital in the public healthcare system. Meanwhile, the second facility of Viet Duc Hospital is designed to European standards, with more modern equipment, expanding in key areas.

Duong Duc Hung, director of Viet Duc Hospital, said the hospital is accelerating equipment installation and system testing to ensure operations begin no later than the first quarter of next year.

“The second facility is expected to operate initially with 300 beds to ensure stable operations. As patient numbers increase, the hospital will add more beds. Once the second facility becomes operational, treatment quality will improve and patient satisfaction will increase,” he said.

