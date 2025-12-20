Corporate

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

December 20, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
With more hospitals put into operation, local access to quality healthcare is expected to increase amid growing demands, contributing to the development of the healthcare sector.

The second facilities of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc Hospital were put into operation on December 19. These two national key healthcare facilities are large-scale, modern, and technologically advanced, on par with those in developed countries in the region.

The ceremony, broadcast live nationwide, was part of a series of groundbreaking and inauguration events for key projects and works on the same days to demonstrate the country’s determination to develop its socioeconomic infrastructure. The healthcare sector has been identified as one of the important pillars and a priority for long-term and sustainable investment.

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities
The inauguration ceremony on December 19 was broadcast live nationwide. Photo: Ministry of Health

The event was attended by Le Thanh Long, Deputy Prime Minister; Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Health and many leaders of other ministries and agencies.

The new facilities are expected to ease pressure on central-level facilities, aligning with the Party and state’s strategy to develop a modern, synchronised healthcare system and improve the quality of medical care and public health outcomes in the new era.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said, “After more than 10 months of construction, with a massive volume of work and many unforeseen challenges, the two projects have now been inaugurated. This is an important step in bringing them into operation in accordance with regulations, effectively, and meeting the expectations of the Party, the state, and the people.”

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. Photo: Ministry of Health

Located in Ninh Binh province, the Bach Mai Hospital's second facility aims to be the first smart hospital in the public healthcare system. Meanwhile, the second facility of Viet Duc Hospital is designed to European standards, with more modern equipment, expanding in key areas.

Duong Duc Hung, director of Viet Duc Hospital, said the hospital is accelerating equipment installation and system testing to ensure operations begin no later than the first quarter of next year.

“The second facility is expected to operate initially with 300 beds to ensure stable operations. As patient numbers increase, the hospital will add more beds. Once the second facility becomes operational, treatment quality will improve and patient satisfaction will increase,” he said.

Healthcare sector fast-tracks new hospital projects Healthcare sector fast-tracks new hospital projects

Vietnam is fast-tracking new hospital projects to meet rising demand and ease overloading on central medical facilities.
GE HealthCare backs Vietnam’s drive for digital transformation in hospitals GE HealthCare backs Vietnam’s drive for digital transformation in hospitals

Amit Yadav, president and CEO of GE HealthCare for ASEAN, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, told VIR’s Bich Ngoc that Vietnam is emerging as a key player in the region’s digital health transformation.
CTF Life partners three major hospitals to expand patient services CTF Life partners three major hospitals to expand patient services

CTF Life today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong , CUHK Medical Centre, and Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to establish strategic partnerships.
FV Hospital's integrated care model proves comprehensive and effective FV Hospital's integrated care model proves comprehensive and effective

The intensive care unit (ICU) is often seen as the frontline in the battle for patients' lives, where the collaboration between multiple specialities determines success. At FV Hospital, a multidisciplinary, comprehensive care model has demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in treating critically ill patients.

By Bich Thuy

Tag:
MoH Vietnam hospitals healthcare Bach Mai Hospital Viet Duc Hospital

Themes: Healthcare Platform

