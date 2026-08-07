Vietnam and Netherlands seek to strengthen manufacturing industry cooperation

At the Vietnam-Netherlands manufacturing industry cooperation seminar held in Hanoi on August 6, Bui Quang Hung, deputy director general of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that the manufacturing industry played a role as a driver of growth and formed the foundation for competitiveness in each country.

The EU is implementing an industrial development strategy focusing on building resilient supply chains, reducing carbon emissions, and boosting smart manufacturing and innovation. This is a mandatory requirement for businesses wishing to participate in the EU market's supply chain. Furthermore, the Netherlands is considered one of the EU's leading logistics, trade, and high-tech manufacturing hubs, serving as a crucial gateway for goods entering the EU.

The Vietnam-Netherlands manufacturing cooperation seminar. Photo: Bich Thuy

"With its strengths in precision engineering, semiconductors, automation, smart logistics, and circular economy, the Netherlands is not only an important trading partner but also a promising partner in investment cooperation, technology transfer, and supply chain development with Vietnam," he said.

Addressing the event, Rick Slettenhaar, charge d'affaires and Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, said Vietnam had a strategic vision to enhance its position in the global high-tech and semiconductor industry supply chain. With many international corporations continuing to expand their production networks, this presents an opportunity for capable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in international supply chains.

Vietnam already has many businesses with manufacturing capabilities in the industrial sector. The crucial issue now is connecting those capabilities to the global supply network.

The representative from the Dutch Embassy stated that many Dutch high-tech companies in precision manufacturing, electronics, and semiconductors were heavily dependent on global suppliers. These companies are always seeking reliable, long-term manufacturing partners in promising countries like Vietnam.

“Many Dutch businesses are expanding their production operations in Vietnam and developing their domestic supplier networks. Many Dutch companies that have not yet invested in factories in Vietnam are also actively seeking Vietnamese suppliers that meet international standards,” he said.

The Netherlands is currently Vietnam's largest trading and investment partner among the 27 countries of the EU. As of the end of May 2026, the Netherlands had 476 active investment projects in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of over $15 billion. Many large Dutch companies such as Heineken, Unilever, De Heus, and Philips have invested and maintained a long-term presence in Vietnam.

In 2025, Vietnam's total import and export turnover to the EU reached over $73.8 billion, an increase of 7.8 per cent compared to 2024, accounting for 7.9 per cent of the country's total trade turnover.

In the first five months of 2026, bilateral trade between Vietnam and the Netherlands reached over $6.74 billion, an increase of 21.9 per cent on-year.

Expanding investment from The Netherlands Approximately $1.2 billion could be invested in Vietnam by the Dutch business community in the coming years, according to the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV).

Strengthening export capacity to the Netherlands Three Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Real Bean Coffee, Palmania, and Tuan Huyen have been awarded a total of more than $18,000 in capital investment through the 'Ready to Export' initiative managed by the Dutch Business Association of Vietnam (DBAV).