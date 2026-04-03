Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

According to the company's announcement on March 31, the collaboration follows the signing of a document focused on the implementation and use of Carebot’s AI solutions in clinical practice.

“This collaboration is an important step in bringing clinically validated AI into new regions and real hospital environments. We see strong potential in Vietnam and across Asia, where healthcare systems are rapidly evolving and open to innovation,” said Matěj Misař, CEO of Carebot.

Bach Mai Hospital is actively developing a smart hospital model, where digital infrastructure, integrated health records, and advanced technologies such as AI form the foundation of clinical care. This creates an environment where AI is not used as an integrated part of hospital systems, enabling more efficient workflows and better-informed clinical decisions.

For Carebot, this represents a strong alignment with its approach to developing solutions that work directly within existing healthcare infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on integrating AI directly into clinical workflows, supporting radiologists in everyday decision-making without adding complexity.

The move also reflects the growing relationship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam in healthcare and innovation. By bringing European-developed, clinically validated AI into Vietnamese hospitals, Carebot contributes to accelerating digital transformation and knowledge exchange in the region.

With a strong footprint across Central and Eastern Europe, Carebot continues to expand into new international markets, including Asia and the Middle East.

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