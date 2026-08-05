Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

August 05, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
As global foreign direct investment shifts towards green and high-tech standards, Amata CEO and founder Vikrom Kromadit has concluded a tour of Vietnam alongside a delegation of Chinese technology investors.

The strategic mission aimed to deepen partnerships, boost next-generation industrial parks, and accelerate smart urban development, reinforcing Amata’s three-decade footprint in the country.

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

On July 27, Kromadit met with Quan Manh Cuong, Secretary of Quang Ninh Party Committee, alongside Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee Vu Van Dien and key provincial leaders.

Kromadit lauded the province’s dynamic development and outlined Amata’s vision to transform its local projects into modern, eco-friendly hubs.

To establish Quang Ninh as a leading high-tech industrial centre in northern Vietnam, Amata requested continued provincial support, particularly regarding land clearance and landfilling materials, to expedite the Amata City Halong project.

Deepening Vietnam-Thai ties in Ho Chi Minh City

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

Continuing his itinerary on July 28, Kromadit joined Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and senior Amata executives, including Amata VN chairman

Huynh Ngoc Phien and deputy CEO Sudo Osamu, for a courtesy meeting with Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Secretary Quang praised the robust bilateral relations and commended Amata’s leadership in sectors like green energy and trade. Ambassador Urawadee echoed the sentiment, emphasising economic collaboration during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the session, Amata reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner committed to long-term expansion and fostering deeper economic cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam.

Unveiling a ‘Future City’ vision in Phu Tho

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

Rounding out the journey, Kromadit held high-level discussions with regional leaders in Phu Tho, meeting with Chairman of Phu Tho People's Committee Tran Duy Dong on July 28, and Provincial Party Secretary Pham Dai Duong on July 29.

Marking 30 years of Amata's presence in Vietnam, Vikrom provided updates on Doan Hung Industrial Park and introduced an ambitious master plan concept for a ‘Future City’.

The proposal features an integrated smart urban-industrial model complete with large-scale data centres and a dedicated high-tech park.

Highlighting Phu Tho’s strategic advantages, skilled workforce, and trade connectivity, Kromadit urged provincial authorities to assist with land allocation planning, power and water infrastructure, and high-speed data connectivity to bring the next-generation smart city vision to life.

The successful delegation visits underscore Amata’s enduring commitment to Vietnam’s high-tech evolution. By bridging international investors with local leadership, Amata continues to pave the way for sustainable regional growth and enhanced economic diplomacy across Southeast Asia.

Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho

Leaders of Amata VN met with Phu Tho People's Committee on August 19 to discuss plans for a new high-tech industrial park.
Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Amata Group has unveiled plans to develop a new $180 million smart industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening Thailand-Vietnam economic ties and boosting regional industrial and logistics growth.
Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

Amata City Ha Long took part in the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference and related events from November 24-25, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Quang Ninh People's Committee.
Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

On April 15, Amata City Ha Long and Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry signed a sublease agreement at Song Khoai Industrial Park, reinforcing investment momentum in Quang Ninh province in the north of the country.

By Quynh Nga

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hightech growth industrial parks smart urban development hightech infrastructure economic cooperation Future City vision smart cities

Related Contents

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho

Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho

Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong

Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong

Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP

Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP

AMATA City Long Thanh fosters connections, growth, and sustainability

AMATA City Long Thanh fosters connections, growth, and sustainability

Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea

Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in 38 new industrial parks

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in 38 new industrial parks

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

Dak Lak welcomes investments worth billions of dollars

Dak Lak welcomes investments worth billions of dollars

Becamex IDC unveils $5.1 billion high-tech investment roadmap

Becamex IDC unveils $5.1 billion high-tech investment roadmap

Vietnam and Philippines upgrade ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Philippines upgrade ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Vietnam-Thailand relations enter new era with 50-year milestone

Vietnam-Thailand relations enter new era with 50-year milestone

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

VIB launches One Card, ushering in a new era of credit cards

VIB launches One Card, ushering in a new era of credit cards

TNGlobal acquires Jumpstart Media in Hong Kong

TNGlobal acquires Jumpstart Media in Hong Kong

MGI Tech signs MOU with NCSTAR on Queensland spatial biology

MGI Tech signs MOU with NCSTAR on Queensland spatial biology

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020