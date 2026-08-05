Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

The strategic mission aimed to deepen partnerships, boost next-generation industrial parks, and accelerate smart urban development, reinforcing Amata’s three-decade footprint in the country.

On July 27, Kromadit met with Quan Manh Cuong, Secretary of Quang Ninh Party Committee, alongside Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee Vu Van Dien and key provincial leaders.

Kromadit lauded the province’s dynamic development and outlined Amata’s vision to transform its local projects into modern, eco-friendly hubs.

To establish Quang Ninh as a leading high-tech industrial centre in northern Vietnam, Amata requested continued provincial support, particularly regarding land clearance and landfilling materials, to expedite the Amata City Halong project.

Deepening Vietnam-Thai ties in Ho Chi Minh City

Continuing his itinerary on July 28, Kromadit joined Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and senior Amata executives, including Amata VN chairman

Huynh Ngoc Phien and deputy CEO Sudo Osamu, for a courtesy meeting with Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Secretary Quang praised the robust bilateral relations and commended Amata’s leadership in sectors like green energy and trade. Ambassador Urawadee echoed the sentiment, emphasising economic collaboration during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the session, Amata reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner committed to long-term expansion and fostering deeper economic cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam.

Unveiling a ‘Future City’ vision in Phu Tho

Rounding out the journey, Kromadit held high-level discussions with regional leaders in Phu Tho, meeting with Chairman of Phu Tho People's Committee Tran Duy Dong on July 28, and Provincial Party Secretary Pham Dai Duong on July 29.

Marking 30 years of Amata's presence in Vietnam, Vikrom provided updates on Doan Hung Industrial Park and introduced an ambitious master plan concept for a ‘Future City’.

The proposal features an integrated smart urban-industrial model complete with large-scale data centres and a dedicated high-tech park.

Highlighting Phu Tho’s strategic advantages, skilled workforce, and trade connectivity, Kromadit urged provincial authorities to assist with land allocation planning, power and water infrastructure, and high-speed data connectivity to bring the next-generation smart city vision to life.

The successful delegation visits underscore Amata’s enduring commitment to Vietnam’s high-tech evolution. By bridging international investors with local leadership, Amata continues to pave the way for sustainable regional growth and enhanced economic diplomacy across Southeast Asia.

Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho Leaders of Amata VN met with Phu Tho People's Committee on August 19 to discuss plans for a new high-tech industrial park.

Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City Amata Group has unveiled plans to develop a new $180 million smart industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening Thailand-Vietnam economic ties and boosting regional industrial and logistics growth.

Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation Amata City Ha Long took part in the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference and related events from November 24-25, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Quang Ninh People's Committee.