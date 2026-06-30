Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AstraZeneca chief on Vietnam's healthcare financing shift

June 30, 2026 | 16:47
(0) user say
With Vietnam at a pivotal moment in its healthcare evolution, diversifying healthcare financing is essential to meeting future needs. Atul Tandon, chairman and general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, spoke with VIR’s Bich Thuy about AstraZeneca’s investment and partnership strategy to support the country’s efforts.

Why are technology transfer, digital transformation, early cancer detection, and healthcare financing emerging as priority areas for collaboration?

These priorities reflect where Vietnam itself is heading. The Politburo's Resolution 57 and Resolution 72 have made it clear: Vietnam is building a healthcare system powered by science, technology, and innovation – one that prioritises prevention, early detection and timely intervention, while strengthening domestic capability in support of national healthcare priorities and foster partnerships that enable Vietnam to participate more deeply in global value chains.

That is precisely the direction we have been investing in, and it gives us confidence that our long-term commitment here is well-placed.

AstraZeneca chief on Vietnam's healthcare financing shift

Over the years, we have partnered to deliver more than 1.2 million AI-assisted screenings across the country, showing that population-scale prevention is both feasible and effective. However, its true value depends on what follows. Patients identified at risk must be connected to timely confirmatory diagnosis and treatment aligned with clinical guidelines. Our focus therefore is not only on detecting disease early, but on strengthening coordinated, guideline-directed care so patients receive the right treatment at the right time, regardless of where they enter the system.

Digital transformation is what connects these efforts. AI, electronic medical records, and standardised clinical pathways allow a large and diverse health system to function as one – improving decision-making, reducing variation, and enabling continuity of care from primary facilities to tertiary hospitals. This is the kind of structural streamlining that both Resolutions call for.

Technology transfer addresses a more structural dimension. Vietnam has set a clear ambition to enhance national drug supply security and research capability. We are actively contributing to that through our manufacturing partnerships and research collaborations because we believe that local capability and long-term access must go hand in hand.

Ultimately, the true measure of any health system transformation is whether patients can actually access it. That is the element that holds all of this together: sustainable financing. It ensures that innovation reaches people equitably, not just those who can afford it. Healthcare financing is what translates national ambition into real access, where policy meets patient outcomes.

So when we speak about these priorities, it is not about separate initiatives. It is about a coherent transformation agenda that Vietnam has clearly defined, and one that we have been committed to supporting for many years. The alignment is not coincidental. It reflects a shared conviction that a more proactive, integrated, and innovation-driven healthcare system is both achievable and necessary.

Which healthcare financing mechanisms could help patients gain faster and more effective access to innovative treatments in Vietnam?

From AstraZeneca’s perspective, expanding patient access to innovative treatments requires a reconsideration of how healthcare is financed, particularly in a system where national health insurance remains the primary source of funding.

While this foundation has enabled significant progress, there is growing recognition that diversifying healthcare financing sources will be essential to meeting future needs. We fully support the policy direction of the government and the Ministry of Health on diversifying health insurance benefit packages and strengthening both private health insurance and supplementary health insurance.

In addition, several new healthcare financing mechanisms have already been implemented in many countries, and we believe some of these may also be well suited to Vietnam’s current context. AstraZeneca is currently working with partners to explore Innovative Value Solutions, focusing on the development of more flexible and outcome-oriented financing approaches. These may include models such as patient support programmes, and risk-sharing agreements. Patient support programmes, in particular, can help reduce financial barriers and enable more timely access to treatment, while also supporting clinical adoption and strengthening healthcare system readiness as broader financing mechanisms continue to evolve.

Importantly, these solutions are not intended to replace the role of national health insurance, but rather to complement and strengthen the overall system, helping patients access innovative treatments earlier and more consistently.

We believe that by combining public funding with complementary financing mechanisms, and by encouraging collaboration among the government, insurers, healthcare providers, and the pharmaceutical industry, Vietnam can build a more inclusive healthcare system. Such a system would ensure that access to innovative treatments is driven by patient need.

How does AstraZeneca align its investment and partnership strategy with Vietnam’s healthcare development goals?

AstraZeneca’s investment and partnership strategy in Vietnam is closely aligned with the country’s long-term healthcare development agenda, particularly the priorities around prevention, early diagnosis, digital transformation, and system sustainability.

For us, this alignment reflects a long-term commitment to invest in the same direction as Vietnam’s healthcare transformation. Over more than 30 years, we have consistently focused on strengthening the system in ways that support both immediate needs and future resilience.

Our investments are designed to reinforce key system pillars, including advancing clinical research, which sits at the heart of the broader innovation platform. It is where scientific discovery is translated into real-world patient outcomes. Strengthening clinical research not only enables earlier access to advanced therapies, but also builds local scientific capacity and supports long-term system advancement.

At the same time, we contribute to local manufacturing and innovation through technology transfer and research collaboration, helping to build domestic capability that supports long-term access.

Our partnership with Hanoi University of Science and Technology through the Health Innovation Hub is one example of this approach, supporting the development of locally relevant, AI-driven solutions in line with Vietnam’s ambition to advance science and innovation.

At the system level, initiatives such as the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience contribute to strengthening the evidence base for policymaking, enabling more effective and scalable healthcare solutions.

What connects these efforts is a consistent approach. We combine global scientific expertise with strong local partnerships to help accelerate a healthcare system that is not only effective today, but also resilient for the future and capable of delivering equitable outcomes for all patients.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AstraZeneca Vietnam healthcare Evolution technology transfer financing mechanisms

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions

Astrazeneca Vietnam eyes cooperation with MoH in new health financing solutions

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

Health Innovation Hub: accelerating health equity through digital healthcare innovation

Health Innovation Hub: accelerating health equity through digital healthcare innovation

Cancer care set for major boost with new Vietnam-AstraZeneca partnership

Cancer care set for major boost with new Vietnam-AstraZeneca partnership

AstraZeneca Vietnam honours young talents at iDEA 2025 competition

AstraZeneca Vietnam honours young talents at iDEA 2025 competition

MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties

MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties

Anta's HEMIN Foundation to open RMB 2 billion public hospital within 2026

Anta's HEMIN Foundation to open RMB 2 billion public hospital within 2026

Viatris collaborates with medical community to enhance management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam

Viatris collaborates with medical community to enhance management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam

Intellectual property enforcement vital for Vietnam’s development

Intellectual property enforcement vital for Vietnam’s development

Nam A Bank partners with ADB to promote trade finance

Nam A Bank partners with ADB to promote trade finance

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

C.P. Vietnam named in Top 5 most innovative enterprises in high-tech agriculture

C.P. Vietnam named in Top 5 most innovative enterprises in high-tech agriculture

Family businesses face succession hurdles

Family businesses face succession hurdles

Vietnam to hold off taxing gold bullion transfers pending government rules

Vietnam to hold off taxing gold bullion transfers pending government rules

Vietnam launches pilot carbon trading exchange

Vietnam launches pilot carbon trading exchange

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020