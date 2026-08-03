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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear plant will require more than 2,000 personnel

August 03, 2026 | 22:49
(0) user say
Vietnam Electricity has estimated that over 2,000 personnel will be required for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Project, with the two generating units scheduled to be commissioned between 2030 and 2035.
Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear plant will require more than 2,000 personnel
Photo: Shutterstock

The information was shared at the seventh National Conference on Nuclear Regulation, jointly organised by the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARANS) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Quang Ninh People's Committee, on July 30.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is working with the Ministry of Education and Training, technology partners, and experienced organisations to develop a comprehensive workforce development programme.

Approximately 400 personnel will be required for project management, including staff from the project management board and EVN's specialised departments. This team will be responsible for a wide range of areas, from investment and construction, engineering, and technology to environment, safety, legal affairs, and international cooperation.

For plant operation and maintenance, the projected workforce is 1,700–1,800 personnel. EVN is coordinating with educational institutions to train students in relevant disciplines, followed by specialised training, technology transfer, and operational instruction with the participation of the technology suppliers.

Besides the workforce, EVN vice president Nguyen Tai Anh aslo pointed out three major challenges in preparation for Vietnam's first nuclear power project.

According to Tai, the first challenge was to establish a legal framework, standards, and guidelines for a new field. The regulations must meet the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency while remaining compatible with the standards of the technology supplier country.

Given the pioneering nature of the project, many issues cannot yet be fully addressed under the existing legal framework. Therefore, the project requires specific mechanisms to provide a basis for handling new issues.

“The second challenge relates to the project's substantial capital requirements, financing model, and credit arrangements,” Tai said. “Under the revised National Power Development Plan VIII, the two generating units of Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant are scheduled to be commissioned between 2030 and 2035. This timeline presents a massive workload, ranging from completing investment procedures, selecting technology, arranging funding to construction and safety inspection.”

The third challenge is workforce development and building public support. Nuclear power requires a highly skilled workforce with expertise in project management, finance, contract management, and plant operation. “EVN is working closely with the government, ministries, agencies, and technology partners to develop a comprehensive workforce training programme for the nuclear power project,” he added.

At the same time, effective public communication is essential to provide transparent information, build public confidence, and foster support among local authorities and communities in the project area.

Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power is among the most technically and technologically demanding infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Vietnam, requiring the highest standards of nuclear safety. As the project owner, EVN is preparing comprehensively in terms of regulatory mechanisms, human resources, and project organisation to ensure that the project is implemented on schedule, to the required quality standards, and with the highest level of safety.

New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project

Vietnam is advancing plans for its first nuclear power plant through a strategic partnership with a top Russian energy company, aiming to strengthen expertise, infrastructure, and project readiness.
Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation to build the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Vietnam has been signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Moscow.
Vietnam eyes partnership with South Korea for Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant Vietnam eyes partnership with South Korea for Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant

Vietnam will select the official partner for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in the third quarter of 2026 to ensure the commissioning of the plant by 2035.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
nuclear power Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant EVN nuclear energy

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