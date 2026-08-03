Vietnam sees record capital inflows alongside sharp rise in business closures

The divergence suggests the economy is undergoing a significant structural reshuffle, with weaker businesses exiting the market while capital increasingly flows into enterprises and sectors with stronger long-term growth prospects.

According to the National Statistics Office's socioeconomic report for the first seven months of 2026, released on August 3, Vietnam recorded more than 125,900 newly established enterprises, up 16.9 per cent from the same period last year.

More notably, total registered capital reached nearly VND1.52 quadrillion ($59 billion), representing a 63.6 per cent on-year increase. As a result, the average registered capital of a newly established enterprise rose to $474,000, almost 40 per cent higher than in 2025.

Including additional capital injected by existing businesses, total capital flowing into the economy reached $141 billion during the seven-month period, up 7.3 per cent on-year.

The figures suggest investors are shifting away from establishing small-scale businesses and instead favouring companies with stronger financial foundations that are better positioned to withstand macroeconomic uncertainties.

On average, 26,700 enterprises entered or re-entered the market each month during the first seven months of the year.

The surge in investment was accompanied by an equally striking increase in business exits. Nearly 31,200 enterprises completed dissolution procedures during the January-July, up 118.7 per cent compared with a year earlier.

July alone saw a particularly sharp deterioration. The number of businesses suspending operations while awaiting dissolution rose 136.8 per cent on-year, while the number completing dissolution procedures surged by nearly 270 per cent.

Overall, an average of 22,200 businesses exited the market each month. The figures point to an accelerating market shakeout, with financially weaker businesses unable to adapt to changing market conditions or recover from prolonged cash-flow pressures leaving the market, creating room for more competitive and better-capitalised enterprises.

Another notable trend was the growing disconnect between rising investment and labour demand. Although newly registered capital increased by 63.6 per cent, the number of registered employees fell 10.9 per cent on-year to around 597,300. The divergence reflects Vietnam's ongoing transition from a labour-intensive economy towards one driven increasingly by capital investment and technology.

New businesses appear to be building leaner operating models, investing more heavily in machinery, digitalisation, and automation to improve productivity rather than relying on large-scale hiring.

The same pattern is evident in business closures. Traditional labour-intensive sectors, including construction and wholesale and retail trade, continued to record large numbers of new business registrations but also faced particularly intense competitive pressures.

Business dissolutions in the construction sector jumped 128.5 per cent, reflecting persistent cash-flow constraints, while more than 11,700 wholesale and retail businesses closed, up 125.1 per cent, amid weak consumer demand.

The property sector experienced the most severe contraction, with the number of dissolved businesses soaring 135.3 per cent, a pace six times faster than the growth in newly established real estate firms.

The large-scale exit of businesses from these traditionally employment-intensive industries has been a key factor behind the decline in registered employment despite continued growth in new business formation.

By contrast, investment is increasingly concentrated in capital- and technology-intensive industries. One notable example is the electricity, gas, and water supply sector, where the number of newly established enterprises increased 74.5 per cent on-year.

The shift in capital towards energy and utility infrastructure underscores the economy's broader structural transformation. As newly established businesses adopt more automation and advanced technologies, they require significantly larger upfront investment but fewer workers, explaining why record capital inflows have not translated into stronger employment growth.

Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises announced for 2026 The Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises and Top 10 ESG Green Enterprises in key industries have been announced, recognising businesses that have embedded sustainability principles into their long-term strategies.

Vietnam sees surge in new business formation and registered capital in first half Vietnam recorded a sharp increase in new business creation and investment capital in the first half of 2026, with newly registered capital reaching a record level despite continued market consolidation, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).