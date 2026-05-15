Vingroup deepens healthcare technology push with new VinSurgical unit

On May 13, the Board of Directors of Vingroup issued Resolution No.11/2026/NQ-HDQT-VINGROUP approving capital contribution for the establishment of the new subsidiary. The new entity, named VinSurgical, is headquartered at Symphony Office Building, Vinhomes Riverside urban area, Long Bien, Hanoi.

VinSurgical has charter capital of $11.8 million, of which Vingroup will hold a 51 per cent stake, equivalent to a capital contribution of $6 million.

The company will focus primarily on research, development, and technology transfer related to surgical robots, smart medical devices, and advanced medical support solutions.

The establishment of VinSurgical forms part of the group’s broader strategy to expand its academic healthcare ecosystem, which already includes the Vinmec hospital system and VinUniversity. The model aims to integrate clinical treatment, workforce training, and advanced technology research.

Previously, Vingroup had gradually introduced AI and big data applications into healthcare through affiliates such as VinBrain, VinAI, and VinBigData.

Operating since 2012, the Vinmec healthcare system has achieved international standards, including JCI accreditation at several facilities. With the launch of VinSurgical, the group continues to advance its strategy of investing in high-R&D industries, in line with growing trends in robotics and automation in healthcare.

In the robotics sector, Vingroup has already established several companies, including VinDynamics, VinRobotics, and VinMotion.

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