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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rising healthcare costs highlight need for Alpro's Carepass preventive plan

May 20, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Alpro introduced CarePass, an RM99 annual healthcare pass in Malaysia, as rising healthcare costs and chronic health risks highlight the urgent need for preventive care and early monitoring.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - As healthcare costs continue to rise and chronic health risks become more prevalent, many Malaysians are still delaying essential healthcare, not because they are unaware of its importance, but because access, affordability and convenience remain key barriers.

From Left: Aud. Afifah Binti Ahmad Kamely (Audiologist, Alpro Audiologi); Ms Eleen Thum Gak Gak (Director of Alpro Optisaver); Dr. Jessica Kaur Moti A/P Amarjet Singh (Doctor In Charge, Alpro Telehealth); Dr. Ng Ming Lee (Medical Director, Alpro Clinic); Ph. Then Ru Luen (Founder of CarePass and Director of Alpro Health); Ms Elsie Low (General Manager of Powerlife Malaysia); Ph. Ng Yi Ling (Professional Care and Development Manager, Alpro Pharmacy); Pt. Eugene Siow (Chief Physiotherapist, Alpro Physio)
From Left: Aud. Afifah Binti Ahmad Kamely (Audiologist, Alpro Audiologi); Ms Eleen Thum Gak Gak (Director of Alpro Optisaver); Dr. Jessica Kaur Moti A/P Amarjet Singh (Doctor In Charge, Alpro Telehealth); Dr. Ng Ming Lee (Medical Director, Alpro Clinic); Ph. Then Ru Luen (Founder of CarePass and Director of Alpro Health); Ms Elsie Low (General Manager of Powerlife Malaysia); Ph. Ng Yi Ling (Professional Care and Development Manager, Alpro Pharmacy); Pt. Eugene Siow (Chief Physiotherapist, Alpro Physio)

According to the Ministry of Health Malaysia, out-of-pocket expenses accounted for 37% of total healthcare funding in 2022, making it one of the largest sources of healthcare financing in the country. Meanwhile, findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 showed that 12.9% of Malaysians avoided seeking medical treatment due to financial constraints.

This is especially concerning as Malaysia continues to face a growing burden of chronic health conditions. Previous national findings have shown that one in five Malaysian adults are living with diabetes, reinforcing the importance of early detection, regular screening and consistent health monitoring.

While Malaysians are increasingly encouraged to take charge of their health earlier, proactive health monitoring often comes with additional upfront costs. Individuals who choose to screen early and more comprehensively may end up paying more simply because they are trying to prevent health issues before they happen.

Together, these trends highlight a widening gap in preventive healthcare. While services such as blood screening, vaccination, vision checks, hearing assessments and physiotherapy support are available, many individuals may not prioritise them until symptoms appear or conditions become more serious.

In response, Alpro Health, the corporate wellness arm of Alpro Group that supports organisations and communities in improving health and well-being, has introduced CarePass, an annual healthcare pass designed to simplify access to essential preventive healthcare services and encourage Malaysians to take a more proactive approach to managing their health.

Priced at RM99 per year, CarePass gives users access to a comprehensive range of preventive healthcare services worth over RM600, including a complete essential blood screening package, flu vaccination, eye screening for glaucoma risk with optometrist review and eye health supplement for daily eye health support, comprehensive hearing test with audiologist consultation, physiotherapy neck and back relief therapy, unlimited online doctor consultation, personal accident protection coverage, and basic dental screening and oral health advice, which will be introduced soon.

By consolidating multiple healthcare services into one annual pass, CarePass aims to reduce the cumulative cost of preventive care by up to 80%, while making health monitoring more structured, accessible, and convenient for individuals and families. More importantly, the initiative is designed to provide Malaysians with a stronger reason to take action earlier, before minor health concerns develop into more complex conditions.

“At the ground level, we often see patients seeking care only after their conditions have progressed,” said Then Ru Luen, Founder of CarePass and Director of Alpro Health. “Many of these situations could have been managed earlier with timely screening, monitoring and professional advice. The challenge today is not only awareness, but accessibility, affordability and having a meaningful push for people to take the first step. CarePass was created to make preventive care easier, more comprehensive and more valuable, so more Malaysians can take action before health problems become more serious.”

The initiative is supported by Alpro Group’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, which brings together services across Alpro Pharmacy, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Physio, Alpro Audiologi and Alpro OptiSaver. Through this connected network, CarePass users are able to access multidisciplinary healthcare support in a more convenient and coordinated manner.

CarePass is designed for individuals and families who want a more affordable and structured way to monitor their health, especially those who may otherwise delay screenings, consultations or early interventions due to cost, time or complexity.

The service is now available at Alpro Pharmacy outlets nationwide and can be activated via the Alpro App. More information is available on https://carepass.com.my/

As Malaysia continues to face increasing healthcare demands, improving access to preventive care will play a vital role in encouraging earlier intervention, reducing long-term health risks, and supporting better health outcomes for the community.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Alpro Group

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TagTag:
CarePass Healthcare costs highlight Rising healthcare costs Preventive healthcare plan

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