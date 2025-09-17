Outstanding staff homoured in science and technology sector

The Vietnam Science and Technology Trade Union on September 16 held a ceremony in Hanoi to honour exemplary staff and union officials.

The event, themed "Journey of Aspiration 2025", was part of the activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, National Day and 80 years of development in the post, telecommunications, science, and technology sector.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung and Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long presented flowers to 71 outstanding union officials. Photo: MST

This annual activity started in 2016, and this year it honoured 290 individuals and 71 trade union officials.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long, who is chairman of the Vietnam Science and Technology Trade Union, said that staff in the sector had strived to overcome difficulties, improve their professional qualifications, complete their tasks, and contribute to creating a development mark for the sector as well as the country.

He added that the staff had made many important contributions to scientific research, technology development, innovation, and the acceleration of national digital transformation. These are key driving forces for Vietnam to develop rapidly and sustainably.

“This is an opportunity for us to look back and honour the brightest examples that have contributed to the "Journey of Aspiration", he said.

Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long made a speech at the event. Photo: MST

Long emphasised that it is important to build and develop high-quality human resources because this is the decisive factor for success. Each union member, scientist, engineer, and worker needs to constantly learn to meet new market requirements.

Second is to promote innovation in agencies and enterprises, and encourage the spirit of mastering Vietnamese technology. Each unit and each trade union member needs to proactively apply new technology, turning scientific knowledge into value to serve socioeconomic development and ensure national defence and security.

He said he hoped that workers will focus on accelerating comprehensive digital transformation. This is considered the shortest way to improve labour productivity, increase national competitiveness, and at the same time help workers master new technology, improve working conditions, and increase incomes.

