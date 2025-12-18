IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spans more than 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths and the participation of more than 250 enterprises. The event is expected to attract around 40,000 visitors.

Amid Vietnam's steadily growing economy, the toys and maternal-infant products market is showing strong signs of recovery, boosted by a young population and increasing purchasing power.

To Ngoc Son, deputy director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said, "In today's consumer market, children play an increasingly important role in shaping household purchasing decisions. With rising education levels, incomes, and living standards, alongside smaller family sizes, parents are more willing to spend on high-quality products for their children. This spending is no longer limited to food and clothing, but now extends to areas such as toys."

"Toys are no longer seen as just entertainment. Families now expect them to combine fun with learning, helping children develop thinking skills, abilities, and creativity. Against this backdrop, the consumer goods sector, especially gifts, household items, and children's toys, is moving beyond basic necessities to reflect modern lifestyles and consumer preferences," Son said.

In this context, IBTE 2025 is set to serve as a vital platform for distributors, agents, supermarkets, maternity-baby store chains, toy retail systems, stationery and education suppliers, and e-commerce platforms to discover new products, assess market trends, and expand their business ecosystems.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a series of activities will be held, including forums, panel discussions, business matching sessions, and VIP buyer tours. With the participation of association leaders, industry experts, and representatives from leading enterprises, these activities will offer comprehensive insights into emerging consumer trends, investment opportunities, and development strategies for the sector.

