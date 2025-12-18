Corporate

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

December 18, 2025 | 17:23
(0) user say
The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) is opening its doors to visitors from December 18-20 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.
IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spans more than 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths and the participation of more than 250 enterprises. The event is expected to attract around 40,000 visitors.

Amid Vietnam's steadily growing economy, the toys and maternal-infant products market is showing strong signs of recovery, boosted by a young population and increasing purchasing power.

To Ngoc Son, deputy director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said, "In today's consumer market, children play an increasingly important role in shaping household purchasing decisions. With rising education levels, incomes, and living standards, alongside smaller family sizes, parents are more willing to spend on high-quality products for their children. This spending is no longer limited to food and clothing, but now extends to areas such as toys."

"Toys are no longer seen as just entertainment. Families now expect them to combine fun with learning, helping children develop thinking skills, abilities, and creativity. Against this backdrop, the consumer goods sector, especially gifts, household items, and children's toys, is moving beyond basic necessities to reflect modern lifestyles and consumer preferences," Son said.

In this context, IBTE 2025 is set to serve as a vital platform for distributors, agents, supermarkets, maternity-baby store chains, toy retail systems, stationery and education suppliers, and e-commerce platforms to discover new products, assess market trends, and expand their business ecosystems.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a series of activities will be held, including forums, panel discussions, business matching sessions, and VIP buyer tours. With the participation of association leaders, industry experts, and representatives from leading enterprises, these activities will offer comprehensive insights into emerging consumer trends, investment opportunities, and development strategies for the sector.

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE), along with the Vietnam International Gift and Housewares Expo (IGHE), is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City during December 18-20.
Mum and baby market gains breadth and depth Mum and baby market gains breadth and depth

Local companies are trying to improve service quality to avoid losing market share to foreign players who are breaking into the high-end baby and mother products market in increasing numbers. Kim Huong reports.

By Thanh Van

Vietnam International Baby Products Vietnam International Toys Expo Baby Products Market Toy Industry Opportunities Baby Store Chains Child Development Toys IBTE 2025

