Bosch backs Vietnam’s ambitions in semiconductor industry

On September 11, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong met with Andre De Jong, vice president and general director of Bosch Vietnam, to discuss opportunities for partnership as the industry enters a phase of rapid growth.

Andre De Jong, Bosch Vietnam and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong. Photo: MoST

De Jong said Bosch is keen to work closely with the MoST on specific mechanisms that can support Vietnam’s semiconductor development. "We hope to receive guidance in implementing the Law on Digital Technology Industry, especially the provisions on semiconductors," he noted.

Bosch Vietnam, a member of Germany’s Robert Bosch Group, has operated in Vietnam since 1994. The company employs more than 6,000 people, runs a high-tech factory producing auto parts in Long Thanh Industrial Park (Dong Nai), and operates three software research and development centres and one dedicated to automotive technology. Since 2024, Bosch has also expanded into consulting on environmental, social, and governance policies, logistics optimisation, and semiconductor chip design in Hanoi for global projects.

Deputy Minister Phuong praised Bosch Vietnam’s contributions over the years. "Bosch has shown a strong commitment to Vietnam, and we value the investment it has already made in technology and talent," he said.

He encouraged the company to continue building its semiconductor design team in Vietnam, particularly in areas such as automotive microchips, MEMS sensors, power semiconductors, and integrated solutions. "We hope Bosch will make Vietnam a centre for developing chip engineers to support its key global products," Phuong added.

The deputy minister also called on Bosch to expand cooperation with local universities, research institutes, and training centres. "Developing workers is essential. We need joint training activities, scholarships, and internships to create a highly qualified workforce," he stressed.

The government has recently rolled out a comprehensive legal framework and support policies for high-tech development, with a focus on semiconductors. Phuong encouraged Bosch to expand further into the electronics sector. "This is a strategic moment. We welcome Bosch to increase investment in Vietnam, helping to create an output market for semiconductor products and boosting our competitiveness," he said.