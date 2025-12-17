Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

December 17, 2025 | 18:22
(0) user say
Vietnam and Switzerland have wrapped up the SwissTrade programme, underscoring its role in strengthening trade policy reform and export competitiveness.
Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

On December 16, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) convened the closing conference of the Swiss Trade Policy and Export Promotion Programme (SwissTrade), reviewing its contributions to Vietnam’s trade policy reform and export performance during 2021–2025.

Funded by the Swiss government, the initiative has supported Vietnam in strengthening institutional foundations for trade amid a rapidly changing global environment, with participation from MoIT, SECO, the International Trade Centre, business support organisations (BSOs), and private-sector representatives.

The central achievement of SwissTrade is its support for the formulation of Vietnam’s Export and Import Strategy to 2030, a document expected to guide the country’s long-term trade orientation. The project provided analytical assessments, sector studies, and technical recommendations that enriched the strategic planning process. According to MoIT, this strategy will play an essential role in helping Vietnam diversify export markets, enhance resilience against global disruptions, and align domestic policy with international commitments.

In addition to policy development, SwissTrade has strengthened Vietnam’s capacity for evidence-based and participatory policymaking. The scheme introduced pilot public–private dialogue (PPD) mechanisms that fostered structured engagement between regulators and industry players.

These pilots supported the government’s broader efforts to improve policy transparency under Resolution No.68/NQ-CP and MoIT’s GoGlobal initiative. Lessons drawn from these dialogues provide a foundation for institutionalising PPD as a regular feature of Vietnam’s trade policy cycle.

SwissTrade also made notable contributions at the operational level by enhancing the role of BSOs in supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its Innovation and Competitiveness Grants Facility, the project enabled several BSOs to test new service models and digital tools aimed at improving the readiness of SMEs to export.

Examples showcased at the conference included digital labelling solutions aligned with EU regulations and blockchain-based traceability platforms, as well as integrated digital ecosystems that facilitate compliance, branding, and market access for producers.

These initiatives illustrate a broader shift towards more sophisticated SME support services, an area long identified as a bottleneck for Vietnam’s sustainable export growth. By upgrading BSO capacities, SwissTrade has helped build a more responsive and market-driven support system capable of addressing increasingly stringent global requirements around sustainability, transparency, and digital transformation.

SECO representatives praised Vietnam’s progress in strengthening its trade governance capacity and expressed strong interest in continuing bilateral cooperation. Both sides confirmed that discussions on SwissTrade Phase II are underway, with priority areas expected to include green transition, digital trade readiness, and capacity building for compliance with international standards.

The closing conference reaffirmed that SwissTrade has generated multidimensional impact – supporting strategic policy formulation, improving regulatory processes, and enhancing the institutional fabric that underpins export promotion. As Vietnam aims to deepen its participation in global value chains, the partnership with Switzerland is poised to contribute to a more competitive, resilient, and sustainable trade environment.

Vietnam and Switzerland continue to tighten development cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland continue to tighten development cooperation

Switzerland will continue to tighten cooperation with Vietnam in terms of economic transformation, institutional strengthening, and sustainable development following the success of the last 35 years.
Thai Binh's economy attracts Swiss investors Thai Binh's economy attracts Swiss investors

Swiss companies are exploring investment and cooperation opportunities in Thai Binh to tap into the northern province's rising economy.
Swiss trader Sucafina to acquire Mercon's Mercafe Vietnam Swiss trader Sucafina to acquire Mercon's Mercafe Vietnam

Sucafina SA, a Swiss coffee trader, plans to purchase Mercon Coffee Corp.'s unit in Vietnam, Mercafe Vietnam Ltd., marking a substantial expansion in Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta beans used to make instant coffee.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
switzerland Vietnam SwissTrade policy reform

Related Contents

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

New law passed to strengthen technology transfer

New law passed to strengthen technology transfer

New Law on High Technology sets incentives and safeguards

New Law on High Technology sets incentives and safeguards

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020