Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

December 10, 2025 | 18:50
(0) user say
Vietnam’s seafood exports to Japan have gained strong momentum, reaching nearly $1.6 billion since the start of the year and positioning the sector to set a new annual record.

Fresh customs data released on December 8 shows that shipments to Japan are rebounding. Export value rose 11 per cent on-year in the January–November period, with November alone contributing $161 million, up 9 per cent. This performance signals recovering demand in Japan and underlines Vietnam’s strengthened position in a market known for stringent quality and safety requirements.

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record
Photo: baodautu.vn

Growth has been driven by shifts in export structure. Shrimp, the core product, continues to rise in both volume and value, reflecting stable demand for high-quality, technically compliant goods.

Squid and octopus have maintained positive growth, while basa fish, traditionally a minor item in Japan, has posted a notable upswing, with export value surging nearly 70 per cent.

Vietnam has also benefited from relatively stable prices in the Japanese market. Import prices in Japan fluctuate less than those in the United States or China, where inflation, logistics costs and policy changes exert stronger pressure. More stable pricing enables Vietnamese producers to plan production with greater certainty, manage risks more effectively, and deepen investment in processing and quality upgrades.

According to Japan Customs, Vietnam is currently Japan’s third-largest seafood supplier, accounting for 7.4 per cent of total import volume.

Conversely, Japan remains one of Vietnam’s three biggest seafood markets, contributing around 15 per cent of national export earnings. Maintaining this share is notable given strong competition from Thailand, Indonesia, and China.

Across the whole sector, Vietnam’s seafood exports continue to expand. According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the industry earned more than $10.5 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, up 14.6 per cent, with shrimp, basa fish, and tuna all showing solid recovery. With this momentum, seafood exports are on track to reach $11 billion in 2025, further consolidating Vietnam’s global position in the sector.

Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments
Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026 Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026
Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge
Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters
Vietnam’s seafood imports surge 30 per cent in first 10 months Vietnam’s seafood imports surge 30 per cent in first 10 months

By Thai An

TagTag:
Seafood Vietnam Association Of Seafood Exporters And Producers (VASEP)

