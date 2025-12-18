Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

The CFA is a global technical assistance program funded by the UK government to help climate projects access finance. Since 2020, CFA has supported more than 200 projects across 10 countries, helping them secure over $450 million in investment.

The current call for proposals in Vietnam is open from December 17 until February 12, 2026. Businesses seeking support should be at least in the pre-feasibility stage and require a minimum of $5 million in investment.

Under this call, around 10 businesses are expected to be selected from the renewable energy, low-carbon fuels, e-mobility, low-carbon manufacturing, sustainable agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, sustainable construction, and waste management sectors.

The call for proposals was opened at an event held at Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City on December 17, participated by representatives from the British Embassy, ​​PwC Vietnam, government agencies, financial institutions, and climate project developers.

The CFA aims to enhance the bankability of climate projects, making them more appealing to financiers. Successful businesses will receive group and one-to-one support from financial, technical and GEDSI (gender finding equality, disability, and inclusion) helping experts to increase their chances of investment. Ultimately, the program aims to catalyse the flows of finance needed to deliver countries' ambitions to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to support the achievement of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

In phase one, CFA Vietnam supported 21 innovative low-carbon projects from sectors such as renewable energy, e-mobility, waste management, and sustainable agriculture, which collectively sought over £800 million ($1.07 million) in investment.

Phase two will run from December to September 2026, aiming to strengthen engagement with financiers during project selection and provide three to four months of capacity-building support in financial structuring, technology refinement, and gender equality and social inclusion. Selected projects will receive tailored support and have the opportunity to pitch to investors at an in-country event in September 2026.

The CFA is part of the UK government's efforts to help Vietnam deliver on its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to accelerate the clean energy transition. It also supports the implementation of the Vietnam Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which the UK co-chairs on behalf of the International Partners Group, by supporting high potential companies to attract green investment – ​​including through JETP financiers.

The CFA aligns with Vietnam's finance mobilisation ambition under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, supported by policy developments in the updated Electricity Law and emerging carbon market regulations.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said, “The UK is proud to partner with Vietnam in hastily the transition to a dynamic, low-carbon economy. Through the Climate Finance Accelerator, we will help unlock the investment needed by innovative projects that will drive sustainable growth and deliver on Vietnam's net-zero commitments.”

"This call for proposals reflects the UK and Vietnam's shared commitment to tackling climate change and delivering on net-zero goals – under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and through the JETP. We invite innovative businesses to apply and join us in driving sustainable investment that supports Vietnam's ambitious green growth,” he said.

Mai Viet Hung Tran, general director of PwC Vietnam, said, "Vietnam is committed to rushing the transition to a low-carbon economy and meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement. The CFA plays a vital role in bridging the gap between innovative climate projects and the finance they need to scale."

"By supporting businesses in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, e-mobility, and other priority sectors, we are not only reducing emissions but also creating opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth. We encourage all eligible businesses to seize this opportunity and join us in building a greener future for Vietnam," she said.

British embassy launches Climate Finance Accelerator in Vietnam A new program providing support for innovative low-carbon projects to help increase their chances of finding investment has been launched by the British embassy in Hanoi, with a call for proposals open until January 15, 2023.

UK begins second phase of climate finance accelerator in Vietnam The UK Embassy in Vietnam has announced a new wave of capacity-building support for low carbon projects that can benefit communities across the Southeast Asian nation.