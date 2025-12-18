Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

December 18, 2025 | 17:22
(0) user say
The UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Vietnam has launched a new call for proposals for low-carbon businesses looking for investment.
Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

The CFA is a global technical assistance program funded by the UK government to help climate projects access finance. Since 2020, CFA has supported more than 200 projects across 10 countries, helping them secure over $450 million in investment.

The current call for proposals in Vietnam is open from December 17 until February 12, 2026. Businesses seeking support should be at least in the pre-feasibility stage and require a minimum of $5 million in investment.

Under this call, around 10 businesses are expected to be selected from the renewable energy, low-carbon fuels, e-mobility, low-carbon manufacturing, sustainable agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, sustainable construction, and waste management sectors.

The call for proposals was opened at an event held at Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City on December 17, participated by representatives from the British Embassy, ​​PwC Vietnam, government agencies, financial institutions, and climate project developers.

The CFA aims to enhance the bankability of climate projects, making them more appealing to financiers. Successful businesses will receive group and one-to-one support from financial, technical and GEDSI (gender finding equality, disability, and inclusion) helping experts to increase their chances of investment. Ultimately, the program aims to catalyse the flows of finance needed to deliver countries' ambitions to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to support the achievement of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

In phase one, CFA Vietnam supported 21 innovative low-carbon projects from sectors such as renewable energy, e-mobility, waste management, and sustainable agriculture, which collectively sought over £800 million ($1.07 million) in investment.

Phase two will run from December to September 2026, aiming to strengthen engagement with financiers during project selection and provide three to four months of capacity-building support in financial structuring, technology refinement, and gender equality and social inclusion. Selected projects will receive tailored support and have the opportunity to pitch to investors at an in-country event in September 2026.

The CFA is part of the UK government's efforts to help Vietnam deliver on its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to accelerate the clean energy transition. It also supports the implementation of the Vietnam Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which the UK co-chairs on behalf of the International Partners Group, by supporting high potential companies to attract green investment – ​​including through JETP financiers.

The CFA aligns with Vietnam's finance mobilisation ambition under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, supported by policy developments in the updated Electricity Law and emerging carbon market regulations.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said, “The UK is proud to partner with Vietnam in hastily the transition to a dynamic, low-carbon economy. Through the Climate Finance Accelerator, we will help unlock the investment needed by innovative projects that will drive sustainable growth and deliver on Vietnam's net-zero commitments.”

"This call for proposals reflects the UK and Vietnam's shared commitment to tackling climate change and delivering on net-zero goals – under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and through the JETP. We invite innovative businesses to apply and join us in driving sustainable investment that supports Vietnam's ambitious green growth,” he said.

Mai Viet Hung Tran, general director of PwC Vietnam, said, "Vietnam is committed to rushing the transition to a low-carbon economy and meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement. The CFA plays a vital role in bridging the gap between innovative climate projects and the finance they need to scale."

"By supporting businesses in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, e-mobility, and other priority sectors, we are not only reducing emissions but also creating opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth. We encourage all eligible businesses to seize this opportunity and join us in building a greener future for Vietnam," she said.

British embassy launches Climate Finance Accelerator in Vietnam British embassy launches Climate Finance Accelerator in Vietnam

A new program providing support for innovative low-carbon projects to help increase their chances of finding investment has been launched by the British embassy in Hanoi, with a call for proposals open until January 15, 2023.
UK begins second phase of climate finance accelerator in Vietnam UK begins second phase of climate finance accelerator in Vietnam

The UK Embassy in Vietnam has announced a new wave of capacity-building support for low carbon projects that can benefit communities across the Southeast Asian nation.
Eleven projects selected for Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam unveiled Eleven projects selected for Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam unveiled

On January 23, eleven exciting projects to help tackle climate change in Vietnam have been selected as the second cohort of Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Climate Finance Accelerator pwc the UK

Related Contents

PwC 2025 Family Business Survey: navigating a new era of agility and purpose

PwC 2025 Family Business Survey: navigating a new era of agility and purpose

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

VCCI and PwC Vietnam launch 'Doing Business in Vietnam' to empower investors

VCCI and PwC Vietnam launch 'Doing Business in Vietnam' to empower investors

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020