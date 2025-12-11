IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

IBTE 2025 will take place from December 18–20 in Ho Chi Minh City. Organised by Chaoyu Expo and Vinexad, the event is backed by a wide network of industry bodies, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Vietnam Retailers, the Vietnam Association of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and the Vietnam E-commerce Association, and is expected to pull in hundreds of firms.

The event will span more than 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths and the participation of more than 250 enterprises. The event is expected to welcome around 40,000 visitors.

A series of activities will be held over the three days, including forums, panel discussions, business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions, and VIP buyer tours. With the participation of association leaders, industry experts, and representatives from leading enterprises, these activities will offer comprehensive insights into emerging consumer trends, investment opportunities, and development strategies for the sector in the coming period.

IBTE 2024. Photo: Vinexad

Asian Toys & Baby Products Association Alliance will also participate in the exhibition alongside buyer delegations, engaging in direct B2B meetings with exhibitors.

In addition, IBTE will host several major brands including Hayidai, Kimmon, Dongguan XiaoChaiZhenBang Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd, Dongguan Suamoon Creative Industry Co., Ltd which are expected to unveil new products and release limited editions exclusively at the show, offering an unmissable opportunity for toy collectors.

With a population of over 100 million, a young and abundant workforce, and rapidly rising consumer demand – especially in higher-end segments – Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global investors and enterprises. The country’s continued openness and supply chain upgrading efforts further strengthen its position as one of the most promising markets in the region.

IBTE 2025 will act as a key sourcing and networking platform for distributors, agents, supermarket groups, maternity and baby store chains, toy retailers, education suppliers and e-commerce platforms to explore new products, track market trends and expand partnerships.

In 2024, the expo drew nearly 200 enterprises across 500 booths and attracted more than 42,700 visitors from over 20 countries and territories.

