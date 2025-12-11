Corporate

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

December 11, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December, bringing together manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the region to tap into the growing maternal and children’s market.

IBTE 2025 will take place from December 18–20 in Ho Chi Minh City. Organised by Chaoyu Expo and Vinexad, the event is backed by a wide network of industry bodies, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Vietnam Retailers, the Vietnam Association of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and the Vietnam E-commerce Association, and is expected to pull in hundreds of firms.

The event will span more than 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths and the participation of more than 250 enterprises. The event is expected to welcome around 40,000 visitors.

A series of activities will be held over the three days, including forums, panel discussions, business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions, and VIP buyer tours. With the participation of association leaders, industry experts, and representatives from leading enterprises, these activities will offer comprehensive insights into emerging consumer trends, investment opportunities, and development strategies for the sector in the coming period.

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December
IBTE 2024. Photo: Vinexad

Asian Toys & Baby Products Association Alliance will also participate in the exhibition alongside buyer delegations, engaging in direct B2B meetings with exhibitors.

In addition, IBTE will host several major brands including Hayidai, Kimmon, Dongguan XiaoChaiZhenBang Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd, Dongguan Suamoon Creative Industry Co., Ltd which are expected to unveil new products and release limited editions exclusively at the show, offering an unmissable opportunity for toy collectors.

With a population of over 100 million, a young and abundant workforce, and rapidly rising consumer demand – especially in higher-end segments – Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global investors and enterprises. The country’s continued openness and supply chain upgrading efforts further strengthen its position as one of the most promising markets in the region.

IBTE 2025 will act as a key sourcing and networking platform for distributors, agents, supermarket groups, maternity and baby store chains, toy retailers, education suppliers and e-commerce platforms to explore new products, track market trends and expand partnerships.

In 2024, the expo drew nearly 200 enterprises across 500 booths and attracted more than 42,700 visitors from over 20 countries and territories.

Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December

The 10th Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE 2025) will take place from December 4–6 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Saigon Food accelerates global export readiness with translation solution Saigon Food accelerates global export readiness with translation solution

Saigon Food JSC (SGF), one of the leading ready-to-eat food manufacturers in Vietnam, has announced the launch of a generative AI-powered translation platform.
Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is strategically positioning its approach to the Vietnamese market through the upcoming Vietnam Expo, capitalising on the rising wave of consumption and digital transformation in the country.
Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

The Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo (IGHE) will take place from December 18-20 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo Vietnam IBTE 2025 toys market enterprises

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December

Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Legal framework completed for national digital transformation

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Legal framework completed for national digital transformation

Students join fight against rabies, pioneering change for safer, civilised Hanoi

Promoting digital assets initiative in Vietnam

