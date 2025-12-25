HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HashMicro attended the SME AI Growth Day 2025 on December 4th in Singapore. Organized by Alibaba Cloud, the event brought together more than 250 business leaders, technology players, and industry decision-makers to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied effectively to drive business growth.

The program was designed to help Southeast Asian businesses accelerate their digital transformation through AI solutions that are easy to adopt, secure, and scalable. The event also underscored Alibaba Cloud's strengthened commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI technologies that can be deployed across various sectors, including retail and distribution, manufacturing, and professional services.

At the forum, HashMicro participated as the largest ERP company in Southeast Asia, with a strong presence in Singapore. Trusted by over 2,000 companies across multiple industries, HashMicro is recognized as a digital transformation partner renowned for its innovation, scalability, and operational efficiency. Its reputation as an adaptive and AI-native ERP provider made its presence one of the most anticipated in discussions on AI implementation.

Delivering a session titled "Elevate Your Intelligent Enterprise with AI-driven ERP", Assistant Chief Business Development of HashMicro, Felin, highlighted the fundamental shifts happening in the ERP landscape.

She emphasized that modern ERP is no longer just a tool for storing data or basic automation. It must evolve into a system that can understand the business's context and support smarter decision-making.

Felin also noted that many businesses today face increasing operational complexity, driving the need for systems that are more intuitive and adaptable. As companies grow, ERP systems must evolve accordingly to keep pace with fast-moving and efficiency-driven operations.

"Today's businesses need an ERP that can adapt, grow alongside the company, and offer intelligent support like a context-aware assistant," Felin said during her presentation in Singapore (12/4/2025).

Addressing this need, HashMicro introduced Hashy, an AI assistant embedded directly into HashMicro's ERP and accessible through chat without requiring users to log in. Built through the integration and customization of Qwen, Alibaba Cloud's Large Language Model, Hashy delivers a faster, more interactive, and more intuitive ERP experience for users at all levels.

As an AI agent, Hashy has demonstrated real value, from enabling real-time data-driven decision-making across modules and executing end-to-end workflows through simple prompts to offering a conversational interface that makes ERP usage significantly more efficient. All interactions are logged to ensure governance and compliance remain intact.

"With Hashy handling repetitive administrative work, teams can redirect their time toward more strategic initiatives," Felin shared. "Hashy functions as an always-on employee who never misses a task, and it reflects HashMicro's mission to make ERP not just a system, but a smart partner in daily operations."

HashMicro has deployed Hashy extensively across its ERP ecosystem. During the live demo at SME AI Growth Day, Felin showcased how Hashy can automate payment collection through phone calls, assist HR with daily administrative tasks, manage complex tenders by negotiating with vendors, and generate comprehensive business reports within seconds for sales, finance, and inventory teams.

Looking ahead, HashMicro is committed to expanding AI adoption within its ERP system by developing additional AI agents for other strategic functions, ensuring that every business, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), can access enterprise-grade technology without the complexity that has traditionally posed barriers.

In line with the event's theme, AI for SME Growth, HashMicro views AI not as a mere add-on but as a foundational element for building a smarter, more agile, and more competitive future for businesses across Southeast Asia.