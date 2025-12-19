Gemadept: building infrastructure, securing industry leadership

The world economy in 2025 reflects a clear differentiation: while trade growth is being boosted, geopolitical risks and new tariff barriers remain unpredictable. In the context of many ASEAN economies having to downgrade their GDP growth expectations, Vietnam is assessed to have the opportunity to become ‘a new star’ of the region, where breakthrough decisions on infrastructure and digital transformation play an important role.

As one of the leading players in Vietnam's port and logistics sector, Gemadept has flexibly navigated obstacles and proactively grasped growth opportunities. The company has not only embraced the wave of supply chain shifts but also consolidated its position by expanding market share and optimising operational efficiency across its entire port and logistics ecosystem, from North to South.

Impressive numbers in the first nine months of 2025

Ending the first nine months of 2025, Gemadept established impressive growth milestones, reinforcing strong confidence among shareholders with having nine-month net revenue reached VND 4.33 trillion ($164.4 million), a 27 per cent increase on-year. Profits before tax from core business operations reached VND 1.77 trillion ($67.2 million), a strong increase of 25 per cent. These figures demonstrate that Gemadept's profit is derived from the substantial, sustainable growth of its core business activities, rather than relying on extraordinary income.

In the third quarter of 2025 alone, the company completed 89 per cent of its full-year revenue plan and 98 per cent of its full-year profit plan. Total throughput across the port system reached 3.7 million TEUs, up 16 per cent compared to the same period last year, surpassing the overall market growth rate. This reflects the company's ability to retain existing customers while simultaneously attracting new service routes and customers.

Infrastructure foundation – Long-term vision for a new era

In the Northern region, in line with Resolution No.226/2025/QH15 on developing Haiphong into an international logistics hub, Gemadept has put Phase 3 of Nam Dinh Vu Port into operation in 2025. With 1.5 km of berth, spanning ​​65 hectares, a total capacity of over 2 million TEUs, and the ability to receive seven feeder vessels simultaneously, Nam Dinh Vu is the largest port in the North, optimally meeting the needs of Intra-Asia vessels with a capacity of up to 50,000 DWT.

The outstanding feature of Nam Dinh Vu Port is its integrated ecosystem model encompassing the port, inland container depots, and logistics. This model provides a comprehensive solution that helps optimise the cost and time for foreign-invested enterprises, manufacturers, and import/export businesses.

In terms of connectivity, Nam Dinh Vu Port has a dual advantage. It is located in a free trade zone and serves as the gateway to the Kunming – Lao Cai – Hanoi – Haiphong economic corridor. With the boost from the Lao Cai – Haiphong railway in the pipeline, the logistics ecosystem is transforming to become a smart and sustainable centre, contributing positively to the global supply chain.

Along with Nam Dinh Vu Port, a key project in the strategy to form an international logistics hub, Gemadept's Gemalink Deep-sea Port in the South, located in the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port cluster, is working tirelessly to realise its global ambition. It is creating the core of a new world maritime centre, right in the Vietnam’s new era of national rise.

Gemalink Port is ranked among the top 19 seaports worldwide capable of accommodating the largest mega-vessels currently operating, with a capacity of up to 250,000 DWT. As a strategic gateway, Gemalink contributes to positioning Vietnam as a vital link in the global supply chain, directly connecting goods from Asia to Europe, the Americas, Africa, etc. Every week, Gemalink continuously receives the newest, most modern giant vessels from the world's leading shipping line alliances to its berth.

Looking to the future, with Phase 2 and 3 are about to commence construction, the picture of Gemalink Port is being sketched with a new stature: increasing capacity to over 3 million TEUs per year, and the berth length will extend to 1.5 km. Notably, Gemalink will be able to simultaneously receive three to four of the world's largest container vessels, realising the goal of becoming one of the leading trade gateways in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gemalink International Port: Vietnam's largest deep-sea port, ranked among the top 19 globally for accommodating the largest container vessels

A new international maritime hub cannot be isolated from the green and smart century trend. Gemadept has been and is continuing to strive, with high determination, on the journey of greening and digitalisation. Gemadept is one of the first enterprises in Vietnam to proactively make inventory and report on greenhouse gas emissions according to ISO 14064-1 standard, with independent third-party’s verification. Additionally, the company's national port system has qualified of green standards by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (TCCS 02:2022/CHHVN), verified by BSI.

In line with the government's net zero commitment, Gemadept has made green logistics a central focus of its long-term development strategy. A recent example is the cooperation agreement signed between Gemadept and the French shipping line CMA-CGM to establish a joint venture that provides Vietnam's first 100 per cent electric container barge transport solution.

This project not only opens a new chapter in the commitment to developing green logistics but also affirms Gemadept's emerging role in this revolution, helping to improve the efficiency of domestic transport. This initiative simultaneously symbolises a strong commitment to sustainable development and highlights the capability of a Vietnamese enterprise to integrate and reach international stature.

35 years – Developing with the nation

The year 2026 is expected to be a pivotal year for a new, breakthrough growth cycle of Gemadept. This is the period when Nam Dinh Vu Phase 3 stabilises operations, contributes significantly to Gemadept's business results, and construction on Gemalink Phase 2 is launched. The completion of these crucial infrastructure opens room for growth in volume, revenue, and profit and creates a firm foundation for Gemadept to continue developing large-scale port and logistics projects alongside the nation's development cycle.

Gemadept's journey is the story of an enterprise that has consistently moved with the nation's momentum, ceaselessly joining hands to build a solid infrastructure foundation and accelerate overall development. Entering its 36th year and looking towards the 2030 vision and beyond, Gemadept is committed to continuing its participation in key projects, striving to be a dynamic, healthy, sustainable, and highly efficient enterprise in Vietnam's maritime industry.

